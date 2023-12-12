How to unlock Police (Cop) Cars in GTA Online Chop Shop update?

The GTA Online Chop Shop update is here, and fans are excited to see the Police vehicles back for sale in the shop. While most players can check out the vehicles' images and the price at the Warstock Cache & Carry store, they will first need to meet certain requirements to unlock these vehicles. Now, this can be a little challenging for some players.

Certain vehicles in GTA Online require the players to first complete specific missions or reach a particular goal before they can be purchased. It seems like, with this update, Rockstar Games decided to go down this path for the new police vehicles as well.

This article lists all three cars, their prices, as well as how to unlock them in Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online Chop Shop Update: A guide to unlocking police vehicles

Tez2, a reliable source of information on X (formerly Twitter), shared that there are three new purchasable police vehicles in the game after the GTA Online Chop Shop update. It has been a long time since Rockstar Games added law enforcement vehicles to the online multiplayer. While most people are excited about this news, others are wondering about how to unlock it.

So, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

1) Unmarked Cruiser

The Unmarked Cruiser in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

To unlock the unmarked cruiser in GTA Online, you must engage in a three-star or above police chase and survive it for more than five minutes. The vehicle can be unlocked as soon as you meet the required timer mark.

Upon doing so, you will need to go to the shop and spend anywhere from $2,962,500 to $3,950,000 to obtain the Unmarked Cruiser.

2) Stanier LE Cruiser

The Police Cruiser in the online multiplayer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser is one of the police vehicles added with the GTA Online update that you can purchase through the shop. However, to unlock it, you must first scope out the Mission Row Police Station, which is a part of The Gangbanger Robbery.

Upon completing this, you must spend around $3,517,500 to $4,690,000 at the store to purchase the cruiser.

3) Police Riot

The Riot as seen in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The requirement to unlock the Police Riot is quite simple. All you need to do is engage in a cop chase and wait for it to reach four or five stars. Once this happens, you must lose the stars and the police naturally. This will require you to use different tactics to get away from the cops.

The Riot costs anywhere from $3,600,000 to $4,800,000 to purchase.

The Chop Shop Update has brought several other exciting events and vehicles to the players. Fans especially love the Drift Races in GTA Online, which offers a fresh and exciting challenge on the new drift tracks. The update also has new modifications that help certain cars drift better.

