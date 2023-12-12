What time does the GTA Online update come out today? Expected release time for all platforms explored

The GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 is the title's upcoming major update, as announced by Rockstar Games. The developer has already shared numerous details about it, including the fact that it will bring a brand-new Salvage Yard business to Los Santos. Fans have been expecting the patch to be released today for all major platforms worldwide.

Due to the hype generated by Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, players cannot wait to experience fresh content in the current game. One must note that the exact release time for the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is expected to follow the same schedule as last time.

GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 update's expected release time for all regions

Rockstar Games has not been very active on social media, especially when it comes to the upcoming GTA Online December Update 2023, releasing just a little information about it via a Newswire post on November 30, 2023. Surprisingly, the studio hasn’t revealed any trailer for the winter DLC yet, despite previous ones being accompanied by a short trailer.

Although the developer usually shares the release date for winter DLCs in advance, the exact launch time is sometimes not disclosed to avoid any last-minute delays.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t given any concrete release time for the winter DLC 2023, one can easily predict the timings based on previous major DLC releases. This is because the developer tends to follow the same schedule.

Assuming the same pattern will be followed for this year’s winter DLC, the update should go live at the following times on December 12, 2023:

Seattle, US (03:00 AM PST)

Alberta, CA (04:00 AM CST)

São Paulo (07:00 AM BRT)

Madrid, ES (11:00 AM CET)

Berlin, DE (12:00 PM CET)

Paris, France (12:00 PM CEST)

London, UK (11:00 AM GMT)

Moscow, RU (01:00 PM EEST)

Nagpur, IN (03:00 PM IST)

Perth, AU (06:00 PM AWST)

Riyadh, SA (01:00 PM AST)

Beijing, CN (06:00 PM CST)

Tokyo, JP (07:00 PM JST)

Seoul, SK (07:00 PM KST)

Sydney, AU (08:00 PM AEDT)

Christchurch, NZ (10:00 PM NZDT)

Fans must note that there’s a possibility Rockstar Games will shift the timings if necessary. However, they can expect the exact release time to be the same as above across all regions.

The GTA 5 Winter Update 2023 will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms simultaneously. PlayStation users can even pre-load the patch already.

An official trailer or a Newswire post sharing more details about the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 is expected to be released later today.

