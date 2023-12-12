GTA Online Chop Shop update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

Rockstar Games silently released the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC update on December 12, 2023, adding 11 new vehicles for players to purchase. If you have updated the multiplayer game to its latest patch, you can find the new vehicles on various in-game websites. As per the popular insider Tez2’s (X/@TezFunz2) report, the gaming studio will also drip-feed seven more vehicles later.

This article lists the names of all vehicles that you can currently find as part of the GTA Online: Chop Shop DLC update.

All new vehicles added with the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC update

Expand Tweet

Immediately after the release of the latest GTA Online DLC, MMI (X/@morsmutual_), a popular parody account, shared the above images on their X profile. Rockstar Games released a total of 11 vehicles in the Southern San Andreas Super Autos, Legendary Motorsport, and Warstock Cache & Carry websites. The vehicles and their prices are listed below:

Southern San Andreas Super Autos website

Karin Asterope GZ - $459,000

- $459,000 Declasse Impaler LX - $1,465,000

- $1,465,000 Karin Vivanite - $1,605,000

- $1,605,000 Vapid Dominator GT - $2,195,000

- $2,195,000 Decalsse Vigero ZX CO... - $2,295,000

- $2,295,000 Fathom FR36 - $1,610,000

All new vehicles on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via X/@morsmutual_)

Legendary Motorsport website

Grotti Turismo Omaggio - $2,845,000

- $2,845,000 Vapid Aleutian - $1,835,000

All new vehicles on the Legendary Motorsport website in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via X/@morsmutual_)

Warstock Cache & Carry website

Unmarked C… - $2,962,500/$3,950,000

- $2,962,500/$3,950,000 Stanier LE C… - $3,517,500/$4,690,000

- $3,517,500/$4,690,000 Police Riot - $3,600,000/$4,800,000

All new vehicles on the Warstock Cache & Carry website in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via X/@morsmutual_)

While most of the vehicles have fixed prices, the Warstock Cache & Carry website offers discounts on new vehicles. You can unlock the discounted price by fulfilling certain conditions associated with the vehicle.

The gaming studio previously teased the Grotti Turismo Omaggio supercar on November 16, 2023. It comes with a special Rockstar Games livery for every GTA Online player who logged into the multiplayer game and took part in Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge between November 9, 2023, and November 16, 2023.

Expand Tweet

However, the inclusion of the three police cars surprised the fans as these were originally rumored to be a part of the Cops and Crooks DLC that Rockstar Games canceled a few years back.

There is currently no information about whether these are Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online or have any other special upgrades. However, Rockstar Games should introduce at least one or two Hao’s Special Works upgradable vehicles as it is gradually shifting its priority to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version is also expected to get exclusive vehicles as part of the paid subscription feature.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you going to buy all the new cars? Yes No 0 votes