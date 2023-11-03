Top 5 fastest Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online (November 2023)

The Imani Tech-compatible vehicles are some of the most prominent cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games introduced the feature in December 2021 and allowed players to equip their vehicles with exclusive customizations. Imani Tech cars are mostly popular for their offensive and defensive capabilities. However, the category also contains some cars that top the charts in terms of speed. A fast car with Imani Tech features is certainly a great deal in the game.

This article lists the top five fastest Imani Tech cars in GTA Online that you can get in November 2023.

Note: The top speeds were measured by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Dewbauchee Champion, and three other fastest Imani Tech cars in GTA Online

5) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. It is an electric version of the Bravado Buffalo STX released with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. When fully upgraded with Imani Tech features, it can run at a top speed of 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h.

However, the Buffalo EVX is also compatible with Hao’s Special Works upgrades. These special upgrades increase the top speed to 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. You can buy the car for $2,140,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric supercar in GTA Online. While it has a base top speed of 99.82 mph or 160.65 km/h, you can upgrade the car with Imani Tech features and increase the top speed to 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. Imani Tech also makes it one of the most durable cars in the game.

The Virtue has great acceleration and can reach the top speed very quickly. You can finish a lap in just 0:59.293 minutes with the car. Rockstar Games offers the car for free for completing the First Dose and Last Dose series missions. You can also purchase it directly for $2,980,000.

3) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is also a supercar in GTA Online that has both armor and weapons. It is based on the real-life Aston Martin Victor and can run at a top speed of 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h. It is powered by a W12 engine and a six-speed transmission box.

A fully upgraded Dewbauchee Champion can withstand up to 12 homing missiles. It is one of the most expensive cars in the game, with a base price of $3,750,000 and a trade price of $2,812,500. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can get the supercar for a 40% discount.

2) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most prominent all-rounder cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games designed it based on the real-life 2015 Dodge Charger. The car is useful in offense, defense, and on the racetrack as well. While its normal top speed is 99.11 mph or 159.50 km/h, you can increase it to 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h by fully modifying the car.

A fully upgraded Bravado Buffalo STX can withstand up to 12 homing missiles. Expert drivers can finish a lap in just 1:03.463 minutes with the car. You can purchase it for a base price of $2,150,000.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest car not only in the Imani Tech category but also among all cars. Its standard top speed is 100.66 mph or 162.00 km/h. However, the Imani Tech upgrades increase the top speed to 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can also apply HSW upgrades, which push the top speed to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. Many fans believe that the car originates from the GTA 6 beta version, as it was released very late in the current multiplayer game. The in-game car is based on the real-life Ferrari Roma.

Poll : Do you own any of these vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes