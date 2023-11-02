GTA Online weekly update for November 2-8, 2023, released

GTA Online weekly update is finally out, celebrating the post-Halloween week with exciting bonuses as well as free rewards. From now until November 8, 2023, Agency owners can enjoy double the amount of bonuses by completing Security Contracts. Franklin and Lamar are also rewarding players with double cash and RP for helping them in Short Trips.
Gamers who love to test their skills in adversary modes can enjoy Hunting Pack (Remix) and earn a triple payout for the next seven days. Rockstar Games has also added a fresh lineup of vehicles at the car showrooms, along with huge discounts and much more in the brand-new GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is the best post-Halloween event (November 2-8, 2023)
3x Cash and RP:
- Hunting Pack (Remix)
2x Cash and RP:
- Security Contracts
- Short Trips
Free Rewards this week:
- Orange DJ Pooh Tee
- Royal Mask
- Romance Mask
- Floral Calaca Mask
The UFO sightseeing event, introduced earlier as part of the Halloween 2023 update, is no longer available.
New pack of vehicles is now available at GTA Online car showrooms (November 2-8, 2023)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Western Reever
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Pfister Astron
- Obey i-Wagen
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Dewbauchee Champion
- Enus Jubilee
Podium Vehicle for the week:
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Gallivanter Baller ST
HSW Premium Test Ride (available on current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X only)
- Coil Cyclone II HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Ocelot Jackal
- Coil Voltic
- Schyster Fusilade
Time Trial This Week:
- Regular Time Trial – LSIA II
- HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates
- Sports Premium Race – The Commute
This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, is a 4-door off-road SUV based on the popular real-life vehicle – Hummer H1.
List of all weekly discounts which can be claimed throughout the week (November 2-8, 2023)
50% off:
- Coil Voltic
- Bravado Youga Classic
40% off:
- Enus Jubilee
- Dewbauchee Champion
- Western Reever
- Agency Properties
- Agency Vehicle Workshop
30% off:
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Imani Tech Upgrades (Compatible vehicles only)
While the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage doesn’t reveal any possible release date, it seems like enjoying the current game with the latest weekly update is the only option for fans of the multiplayer game.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
Not at all
2 votes