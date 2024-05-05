GTA Online Street Dealer Locations (May 5, 2024)

GTA Online Street Dealer Locations are among the necessary things to find in Los Santos for major business owners. Debuting last year as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, the drug dealers allow players to earn substantial amounts of money simply by selling different products to them. This saves gamers valuable time as they can avoid going on lengthy business Sell Missions and earn money quickly.

However, finding the Drug Dealer locations could be frustrating, as they can spawn anywhere in the map and the game doesn’t tell you where to look for them. To help everyone find them with ease, this article shares all of the GTA Online Street Dealer Locations for May 5, 2024.

Keep in mind their coordinates change every day, so the article will update it every day.

GTA Online Street Dealer Locations in Los Santos today: All three of them (May 5, 2024)

While the latest GTA Online weekly update doesn’t give any boost to these drug dealers, selling goods to them is still one of the quickest ways to earn money. Here are all of the latest GTA Online Street Dealer Locations as of May 5, 2024:

1) Street Drug Dealer #1

The exact coordinates of the first drug dealer in Los Santos (Image via GTA-Wiki)

The first drug dealer location of today is Rockford Plaza Burton. Players can find the NPC on the Service Bay west side of the area. Here’s some important information about the gang members if you’re willing to visit them:

Dealer gang:

Kkangpae

Rates:

Acid - $3,110

Meth - $9,050

Weed - $1,410

Cocaine - $20,700

2) Street Drug Dealer #2

The exact coordinates of the second drug dealer in Los Santos today (Image via GTA-Wiki)

The second of the GTA Online Street Dealer locations for today is the Tongva Valley. Gamers can find the drug dealer standing next to the wall of the With a Paddle White Water Activity Center. Here’s something you should know before meeting them:

Dealer gang:

Street Punks

Rates:

Acid - $2,850

Meth - $9,150

Weed - $1,600

Cocaine - $19,300

3) Street Drug Dealer #3

The exact coordinates of the third drug dealer location of today (Image via GTA-Wiki)

The last of today’s GTA Online Street Dealer locations is between Harmony’s Joshua Road and Route 68. Players can find it on the north house of the area’s corner. Here’s what to know about the drug dealer:

Dealer gang

Rednecks

Rates:

Weed - $3,100

Meth - $8,850

Cocaine - $19,600

Acid - $1,475

Also Check: GTA Online Gun Van Location Today

Apart from the Drug Dealer locations for today, here’s what one should know:

As soon as players come within 200 meters of these NPCs, a purple blip will emerge on the map. Once they start interacting with them, no other player can harm them. Only the stock produced by Nightclub techs, Motorcycle Clubs, and Acid Labs can be sold here.

Also Read: Best vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online this week

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback