5 best off-road trucks in GTA Online (2025)

The virtual world of GTA Online is filled with a variety of different areas, some of which could become difficult to traverse if players don’t own the right kind of vehicle. This is where the off-road trucks come in. They not only allow players to handle rough terrains with ease but also help them go to areas where normal cars will be difficult to handle.

However, it’s 2025, and there are plenty of vehicles in this category, and not all of them are worth buying now. That said, let’s quickly look at 5 of the best off-road trucks in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: The article is subjective to the writer's opinion and analysis of the in-game vehicles.

5 best off-road trucks in GTA Online that players should buy in 2025: Kamacho, Hellion and more

1) Canis Kamacho

A picture of Kamacho (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to the world of off-road terrains, there’s one vehicle quite popular among many GTA Online players — Canis Kamacho. The four-seater off-roader debuted in 2018 and seemingly took design inspiration from the real-life Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Kamacho is an adept off-road truck. With its high torque and ground clearance, it can tackle any kind of rough terrain with ease. According to Broughy1322, the off-roader can also go up to a maximum speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.864.

Players can acquire the Kamacho from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $345,000.

2) Vapid Trophy Truck

Some players might not know, but Vapid also has a powerful off-road truck under its name — the Trophy Truck. Rockstar Games added it to GTA Online eight years ago with the Cunning Stunts DLC update and seemingly took inspiration from the real-life Ford Raptor Baja trophy truck.

Under the hood, the Trophy Truck runs on a large V8 engine with two square-shaped air filters. It possesses a top speed of 106.75 mph (171.80 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:06.561. The best part about the vehicle is its suspension, which is extremely loose, helping it to absorb jumps and other mounds of desert with relative ease.

The Trophy Truck can be acquired from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $550,000.

3) Annis Hellion

Another one of the best off-road trucks comes from Annis — the Hellion. The two-seater SUV truck looks like a 4th-generation Nissan Patrol. What is interesting about its look is its sheer resemblance to the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler after applying the Globe Ranger livery to it.

In terms of performance, the Hellion is impressive. Running on a straight-6 engine, the off-road truck can tackle steep inclines with relative ease, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online to climb mountains or other steep areas in the game. It can also go up to a top speed of 104.00 mph (167.37 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:10.220.

While it’s not readily available for purchase in 2025, Rockstar Games occasionally brings it back as part of weekly events. It often costs $835,000.

4) Riata

In 2017, Rockstar released the popular Doomsday Heist DLC, adding an off-road truck — the Vapid Riata. The two-seater vehicle highly resembles the real-life Ford Bronco Concept.

When it comes to performance, the Riata is considered one of the best off-road vehicles due to its heavy-duty suspension and off-road wheels. It also possesses great durability — its body doesn’t deform regardless of the damage it absorbs. Furthermore, the Riata also possesses a decent top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h).

Like the Hellion, Riata now becomes purchasable for a limited time only, and it often costs about $380,000.

5) Firebolt ASP

A picture of Firebolt ASP (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Firebolt ASP, a two-seater off-road truck that debuted in the game last year with the Agents of Sabotage DLC. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life 1999–2004 Ford SVT Lightning,

According to Broughy1322, the Firebolt ASP can go up to a maximum speed of 139.25 mph (224.10 km/h) with HSW upgrades, making it one of the fastest off-road trucks in GTA Online in 2025. It can also complete a lap in just 1:00.828, further proving itself as a valuable asset in the game.

Players can buy the Vapid Firebolt ASP from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,894,500.

While buying any vehicle depends on one’s own preferences, all aforementioned ones are some of the best trucks worth checking out in 2025.

