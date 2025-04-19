Can you play GTA 5 Online solo in 2025?

"Can you play GTA 5 Online solo?" is a common question among gamers, and for good reason. Not everyone likes to play co-op and would rather experience the virtual world of Los Santos themselves. When the game launched in 2013, it somewhat focused on PvE elements, with many gamers collaborating with each other to complete certain missions and heists.

However, the popular multiplayer title has evolved over the years and now gives players more freedom as to how they want to play the game. To simply answer the question “Can you play GTA 5 Online solo?” – yes, it can be played solo, and gamers can enjoy many of the offerings alone without the worry of looking for others.

Let’s quickly learn more about this aspect of GTA 5 Online below in the article.

Note: The article is subject to the writer's opinion and analysis.

Can you play GTA 5 Online solo and have fun? Absolutely (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S)

Below is the brief history of when players have been able to play GTA 5 Online solo (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the past eleven years, Rockstar Games has released a plethora of DLCs for GTA 5 Online. While the early DLCs focused more on co-op gameplay, the later ones shifted the focus to solo content. The first instance was in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC, where gamers got the option to run the business solo. While it’s a bit hard running it alone, gamers did find themselves doing everything.

Moving forward, many DLC updates introduced more single-player content to the popular multiplayer title. One of the most notable was the After Hours update, which added the popular business: Nightclubs. It is considered one of the best businesses to earn money in the game, even as a solo player.

Similarly, there are many things in the game in 2025 that solo players can enjoy and have a great time with, regardless of the platform. Let’s quickly look at some of the content that can be played solo in GTA 5 Online.

Can you play GTA 5 Online missions solo – Yes but not all

Plenty of missions in GTA 5 Online can be played solo in 2025. Some of the notable ones are:

Can you play GTA 5 Online heists solo?

While the majority of GTA 5 Online heists require a minimum of two players and proper coordination, some of them can be played completely solo:

Can you play GTA 5 Online activities alone?

Some of the activities, like collectible hunting in GTA 5 Online, are solo-friendly and can be completed alone:

As GTA 5 Online can now be played solo, it won’t be surprising if Grand Theft Auto 6 also provides solo content in its multiplayer title.

