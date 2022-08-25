Create

How to find all 100 LD Organics products collectibles in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Modified Aug 25, 2022

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, which has added a brand-new treasure hunt experience to the game called LD Organics products.

LD Organics is a marijuana business run by none other than the beloved Lamar Davis. The warehouse is located in Chamberlan Hills. Just like every other treasure hunt available in the game, players need to find 100 different LD Organics products hidden around Los Santos and get rewarded with GTA$ and RP.

However, one could wonder exactly where to look when searching for these collectibles. That said, this article will share every location players need to scout in GTA Online to obtain them.

List of all 100 LD Organics products’ locations in GTA Online

Players need to go to 100 different places in the game to collect all LD Organics products, that have become available in GTA Online from today onwards. To help them with this mammoth task, here’s a complete list of all the locations in the game that players need to look for:

  1. Los Santos International Airport, Los Santos #1
  2. Los Santos International Airport, Los Santos #2
  3. Los Santos International Airport, Los Santos #3
  4. Banning, Los Santos
  5. Cypress Flats, Los Santos #1
  6. Elysian Island, Los Santos
  7. Cypress Flats, Los Santos #2
  8. El Burro Heights, Los Santos #1
  9. El Burro Heights, Los Santos #2
  10. La Mesa, Los Santos #1
  11. La Mesa, Los Santos #2
  12. Davis, Los Santos
  13. La Puerta, Los Santos #1
  14. La Puerta, Los Santos #2
  15. Strawberry, Los Santos #1
  16. Pillbox Hill, Los Santos #1
  17. Strawberry, Los Santos #2
  18. Strawberry, Los Santos #3
  19. La Mesa, Los Santos #3
  20. La Mesa, Los Santos #4
  21. Textile City, Los Santos #1
  22. Pillbox Hill, Los Santos #2
  23. Pillbox Hill, Los Santos #3
  24. Little Seoul, Los Santos #1
  25. Little Seoul, Los Santos #2
  26. Vespucci Canals, Los Santos #1
  27. Vespucci Canals, Los Santos #2
  28. La Puerta, Los Santos #3
  29. Vespucci Beach, Los Santos
  30. Del Perro Beach, Los Santos
  31. Del Perro, Los Santos
  32. Richman, Los Santos
  33. Rockford Hills, Los Santos #1
  34. Rockford Hills, Los Santos #2
  35. Burton, Los Santos
  36. Alta, Los Santos
  37. East Vinewood, Los Santos #1
  38. East Vinewood, Los Santos #2
  39. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #1
  40. Downtown Vinewood, Los Santos
  41. West Vinewood, Los Santos #1
  42. West Vinewood, Los Santos #2
  43. Rockford Hills, Los Santos #3
  44. West Vinewood, Los Santos #3
  45. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #2
  46. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #3
  47. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #4
  48. Richman Glen, Los Santos
  49. Banham Canyon, Los Santos #1
  50. Pacific Bluffs, Los Santos
  51. Banham Canyon, Los Santos #2
  52. Chumash, Los Santos
  53. Tongva Hills, Los Santos #1
  54. Tongva Hills, Los Santos #2
  55. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #5
  56. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #6
  57. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #7
  58. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #8
  59. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #9
  60. Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #10
  61. Grand Senora Desert, Los Santos #1
  62. Redwood Lights Track, Los Santos
  63. Grand Senora Desert, Los Santos #2
  64. Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County #1
  65. Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County #2
  66. Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County #3
  67. Sandy Shores Airfield, Blaine County
  68. Bolingbroke Penitentiary, Los Santos
  69. San Chianski Mountain Range, Blaine County
  70. Sandy Shores, Blaine County
  71. Stab City, Blaine County #1
  72. Stab City, Blaine County #2
  73. Mount Josiah, Blaine County
  74. Fort Zancudo, Blaine County #1
  75. Fort Zancudo, Blaine County #2
  76. North Chumash, Blaine County #1
  77. North Chumash, Blaine County #2
  78. Paleto Cove, Blaine County
  79. Altruist Camp, Blaine County
  80. Paleto Forest, Blaine County
  81. Paleto Bay, Blaine County #1
  82. Paleto Bay, Blaine County #2
  83. Paleto Bay, Blaine County #3
  84. Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #1
  85. Mount Gordo, Blaine County #1
  86. Mount Gordo, Blaine County #2
  87. Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #2
  88. Grapeseed, Blaine County
  89. Galilee, Blaine County
  90. Alamo Sea, Blaine County
  91. Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #3
  92. Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #4
  93. Cape Catfish, Blaine County
  94. Humane Labs, Blaine County
  95. Davis Quartz, Blaine County
  96. Ron Alternates Wind Firm, Los Santos
  97. Palmer-Taylor Power Station, Los Santos
  98. N.O.O.S.E, Los Santos/Blaine County
  99. Tataviam Mountains, Los Santos
  100. . Land Act Dam, Los Santos

These products can be collected from any other collectible available in GTA Online. Players need to press the prompt button to collect them, and get rewarded with GTA$ and RP. In the latest Newswire, Rockstar Games stated:

“Lamar’s venture into the cannabis industry has hit another snag: a delivery of exotic flowers from Liberty City went missing, and now there are 100 bags of LD Organics product strewn about the greater Los Santos area. Every package you collect will net you GTA$ and RP — plus collect all 100 for an additional GTA$ bonus and exclusive LD Organics merchandise.”
It’s always fun to go on a treasure hunt like this in GTA Online. Travel enthusiasts and explorers can spend their time searching for the collectibles and explore every corner of the game once again.

