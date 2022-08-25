How to find all 100 LD Organics products collectibles in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, which has added a brand-new treasure hunt experience to the game called LD Organics products.

LD Organics is a marijuana business run by none other than the beloved Lamar Davis. The warehouse is located in Chamberlan Hills. Just like every other treasure hunt available in the game, players need to find 100 different LD Organics products hidden around Los Santos and get rewarded with GTA$ and RP.

However, one could wonder exactly where to look when searching for these collectibles. That said, this article will share every location players need to scout in GTA Online to obtain them.

List of all 100 LD Organics products’ locations in GTA Online

Players need to go to 100 different places in the game to collect all LD Organics products, that have become available in GTA Online from today onwards. To help them with this mammoth task, here’s a complete list of all the locations in the game that players need to look for:

Los Santos International Airport, Los Santos #1 Los Santos International Airport, Los Santos #2 Los Santos International Airport, Los Santos #3 Banning, Los Santos Cypress Flats, Los Santos #1 Elysian Island, Los Santos Cypress Flats, Los Santos #2 El Burro Heights, Los Santos #1 El Burro Heights, Los Santos #2 La Mesa, Los Santos #1 La Mesa, Los Santos #2 Davis, Los Santos La Puerta, Los Santos #1 La Puerta, Los Santos #2 Strawberry, Los Santos #1 Pillbox Hill, Los Santos #1 Strawberry, Los Santos #2 Strawberry, Los Santos #3 La Mesa, Los Santos #3 La Mesa, Los Santos #4 Textile City, Los Santos #1 Pillbox Hill, Los Santos #2 Pillbox Hill, Los Santos #3 Little Seoul, Los Santos #1 Little Seoul, Los Santos #2 Vespucci Canals, Los Santos #1 Vespucci Canals, Los Santos #2 La Puerta, Los Santos #3 Vespucci Beach, Los Santos Del Perro Beach, Los Santos Del Perro, Los Santos Richman, Los Santos Rockford Hills, Los Santos #1 Rockford Hills, Los Santos #2 Burton, Los Santos Alta, Los Santos East Vinewood, Los Santos #1 East Vinewood, Los Santos #2 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #1 Downtown Vinewood, Los Santos West Vinewood, Los Santos #1 West Vinewood, Los Santos #2 Rockford Hills, Los Santos #3 West Vinewood, Los Santos #3 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #2 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #3 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #4 Richman Glen, Los Santos Banham Canyon, Los Santos #1 Pacific Bluffs, Los Santos Banham Canyon, Los Santos #2 Chumash, Los Santos Tongva Hills, Los Santos #1 Tongva Hills, Los Santos #2 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #5 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #6 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #7 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #8 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #9 Vinewood Hills, Los Santos #10 Grand Senora Desert, Los Santos #1 Redwood Lights Track, Los Santos Grand Senora Desert, Los Santos #2 Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County #1 Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County #2 Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County #3 Sandy Shores Airfield, Blaine County Bolingbroke Penitentiary, Los Santos San Chianski Mountain Range, Blaine County Sandy Shores, Blaine County Stab City, Blaine County #1 Stab City, Blaine County #2 Mount Josiah, Blaine County Fort Zancudo, Blaine County #1 Fort Zancudo, Blaine County #2 North Chumash, Blaine County #1 North Chumash, Blaine County #2 Paleto Cove, Blaine County Altruist Camp, Blaine County Paleto Forest, Blaine County Paleto Bay, Blaine County #1 Paleto Bay, Blaine County #2 Paleto Bay, Blaine County #3 Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #1 Mount Gordo, Blaine County #1 Mount Gordo, Blaine County #2 Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #2 Grapeseed, Blaine County Galilee, Blaine County Alamo Sea, Blaine County Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #3 Mount Chiliad, Blaine County #4 Cape Catfish, Blaine County Humane Labs, Blaine County Davis Quartz, Blaine County Ron Alternates Wind Firm, Los Santos Palmer-Taylor Power Station, Los Santos N.O.O.S.E, Los Santos/Blaine County Tataviam Mountains, Los Santos . Land Act Dam, Los Santos

These products can be collected from any other collectible available in GTA Online. Players need to press the prompt button to collect them, and get rewarded with GTA$ and RP. In the latest Newswire, Rockstar Games stated:

“Lamar’s venture into the cannabis industry has hit another snag: a delivery of exotic flowers from Liberty City went missing, and now there are 100 bags of LD Organics product strewn about the greater Los Santos area. Every package you collect will net you GTA$ and RP — plus collect all 100 for an additional GTA$ bonus and exclusive LD Organics merchandise.”

It’s always fun to go on a treasure hunt like this in GTA Online. Travel enthusiasts and explorers can spend their time searching for the collectibles and explore every corner of the game once again.

