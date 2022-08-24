5 money-making methods in GTA Online that players should avoid

GTA Online is one of the biggest in-depth online multiplayer experiences in the gaming industry today, offering players a variety of ways to earn money.

The Criminal Enterprises update has further built upon its core gameplay by increasing payouts throughout the game no matter the activity. It has also added tons of new ways to earn money in the game. However, beginners must be aware of which money-making methods do not work.

This article will look at five money-making methods in GTA Online that every player should avoid at any cost.

Top five worst ways to earn money in GTA Online in 2022

5) Eliminating NPCs

NPCs are an important part of the GTA franchise today, and GTA Online is no different. Since its inception, the series has always featured different NPCs that serve unique functions.

It is public knowledge that NPCs in GTA games carry money in their pockets, which can be obtained if the protagonist kills them. However, this was only a good money-making method in GTA Vice City.

In GTA Online, players will only earn an average of $10-$20 per killed NPC. Thus, it will take a lot of time before players accumulate enough money for any action.

4) Robbing stores

Another amazing thing that players can do is rob stores in Los Santos. There are a lot of stores available in GTA Online that players can visit and rob for quick money.

However, this method is not recommended due to how little players will earn from the endeavor. Players can earn only an average of $1500-$2000 per store.

Though it offers more pay than killing NPCs, it is a time-consuming process. Moreover, there is always a chance of increasing one's wanted levels exponentially. All of this makes robbing stores one of the worst ways to earn money in the game.

3) Document forgery

Document forgery business for the Motorcycle Club (MC Club) allows players to sell products worth $157,000 maximum, which is not a good amount, especially when players want to just buy and sell products.

If players decide to do resupply missions, they will need to put $150,000 into resupplying, and the actual profit will stand at an average of $7,500 only. Thus, document forgery cannot be considered as a long-term business in the game.

2) Griefing

Griefing is a subject that can divide the playerbase into two. Some players might find it enticing to grief others, especially by riding the famous Oppressor Mk II hoverbike. It is true that griefing and destroying other players’ vehicles reward griefers with an average of $2,000 every time. This gives griefers an added incentive to carry out their shenanigans.

However, most people believe that griefing is a horrible way to destroy someone’s hard earned property and ruin their day.

1) Doing Missions

Back when GTA Online was new, missions and heists were the only way to earn money, as there were no businesses to run.

However, fast forward to 2022, missions are not a good source of income, considering the time they take to be completed and the rewards in return. Rockstar has even buffed up the mission rewards with The Criminal Enterprises update.

However, the total payout is still a disappointment. Players can earn an average of $10,000 per mission, which is not worth much in-game.

The best way for players to earn money in GTA Online is to run a Clubhouse and complete Contract missions, as doing so will guarantee them a good chunk of money for comparatively less effort.

