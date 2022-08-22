GTA Online Clubhouse money-making guide after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online's latest weekly update added new Smuggler random events and a boost to MC Clubhouse Contracts payouts by 50% throughout the week.
Clubhouses are one of the many purchasable properties in the game that allow players to engage in various business ventures. It was added with the Bikers update in 2016 but was expanded upon with the latest The Criminal Enterprises update.
Even though users can earn much money by completing Contract missions, this article shares the Clubhouse money-making guide that helps them earn maximum revenue in GTA Online in 2022.
Brief guide on making highest money with Clubhouses in GTA Online
To begin with, gamers need to purchase a Clubhouse in GTA Online if they haven't already. They can go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and purchase any of the below-listed Clubhouses:
- La Mesa Clubhouse Layout 2 - $449,000
- Paleto Bay Clubhouse Layout 1 - $242,000
- Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse Layout 2 - $472,000
- Grapeseed Clubhouse Layout 2 - $225,000
- Del Perro Beach Clubhouse Layout 1 - $365,000
- Rancho Clubhouse Layout 1 - $420,000
- Vespucci Beach Clubhouse Layout 2 - $395,000
- Paleto Bay Clubhouse Layout 2 - $250,000
- Sandy Shores Clubhouse Layout 1 - $210,000
- Pillbox Hill Clubhouse Layout 1 - $455,000
- Great Chaparral Clubhouse Layout 1 - $200,000
- Hawick Clubhouse Layout 2 - $495,000
Once players purchase the Clubhouse, they get access to the noticeboard from where they can initiate several Clubhouse Contracts. These include a range of in-session missions available to them as President of the Motorcycle Club (MC Club).
These appear on the noticeboard in a random set of three, and users can earn vast chunks of money from completing them from time to time. The update has even added two new missions, giving them a chance to hustle more.
Here are all the Clubhouse Contracts available in the title after The Criminal Enterprises update:
- Gunrunning - Cash and RP
- Weapon of Choice - $18,000 to $21,000
- Life and Deathbikes - Cash and RP
- By the Pound - $25,500 (If more than one bag is delivered)
- Torched - Cash and RP
- Outrider - Cash and RP
- Jailbreak - $22,500
- Nine Tenths of the Law - RP and Cash
- Fragile Goods - $12,500 to $34,000
- Cracked - Cash and RP
- P.O.W. - $23,000
- Hit the Roof - Cash and RP
- Guns for Hire - Cash and RP
Gamers should note that they can earn 50% more GTA$ and RP by completing any of these missions till August 25.
After players familiarize themselves with the Clubhouse Contracts, they should upgrade their Clubhouse and add a custom auto shop to it for $530,000 from the same website. This allows them to use the Biker Service feature, another new addition with The Criminal Enterprises update.
In this side-business, customers can deliver their bikes to the Clubhouse, and users can customize them according to their specific needs before delivering them. Every delivery will be considered a special Bike Delivery and not a regular delivery, giving more profits than the latter.
Once gamers deliver the vehicle, they can easily receive a payment of $150,000, depending on the bike.
The next thing they should do in their Clubhouse is to set up a passive income with the help of a new Bar business. It requires daily maintenance that players can do via the new Bar Resupply missions available to start from the Bar itself.
These missions allow them to fill up their stock at the Bar, bringing in new customers to the Clubhouse. Users should do these missions regularly to generate good revenue every day. They can easily earn a passive income of a maximum of $100,000 at a time.
The tips above will help gamers generate maximum revenue from the Clubhouse. With all the new additions, it seems like the best way for them to hustle in GTA Online and own the streets of Los Santos.
