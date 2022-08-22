GTA Online Clubhouse money-making guide after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online's latest weekly update added new Smuggler random events and a boost to MC Clubhouse Contracts payouts by 50% throughout the week.

Clubhouses are one of the many purchasable properties in the game that allow players to engage in various business ventures. It was added with the Bikers update in 2016 but was expanded upon with the latest The Criminal Enterprises update.

Even though users can earn much money by completing Contract missions, this article shares the Clubhouse money-making guide that helps them earn maximum revenue in GTA Online in 2022.

Brief guide on making highest money with Clubhouses in GTA Online

To begin with, gamers need to purchase a Clubhouse in GTA Online if they haven't already. They can go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and purchase any of the below-listed Clubhouses:

La Mesa Clubhouse Layout 2 - $449,000

Paleto Bay Clubhouse Layout 1 - $242,000

Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse Layout 2 - $472,000

Grapeseed Clubhouse Layout 2 - $225,000

Del Perro Beach Clubhouse Layout 1 - $365,000

Rancho Clubhouse Layout 1 - $420,000

Vespucci Beach Clubhouse Layout 2 - $395,000

Paleto Bay Clubhouse Layout 2 - $250,000

Sandy Shores Clubhouse Layout 1 - $210,000

Pillbox Hill Clubhouse Layout 1 - $455,000

Great Chaparral Clubhouse Layout 1 - $200,000

Hawick Clubhouse Layout 2 - $495,000

Once players purchase the Clubhouse, they get access to the noticeboard from where they can initiate several Clubhouse Contracts. These include a range of in-session missions available to them as President of the Motorcycle Club (MC Club).

These appear on the noticeboard in a random set of three, and users can earn vast chunks of money from completing them from time to time. The update has even added two new missions, giving them a chance to hustle more.

Here are all the Clubhouse Contracts available in the title after The Criminal Enterprises update:

Gunrunning - Cash and RP

Weapon of Choice - $18,000 to $21,000

Life and Deathbikes - Cash and RP

By the Pound - $25,500 (If more than one bag is delivered)

Torched - Cash and RP

Outrider - Cash and RP

Jailbreak - $22,500

Nine Tenths of the Law - RP and Cash

Fragile Goods - $12,500 to $34,000

Cracked - Cash and RP

P.O.W. - $23,000

Hit the Roof - Cash and RP

Guns for Hire - Cash and RP

Gamers should note that they can earn 50% more GTA$ and RP by completing any of these missions till August 25.

After players familiarize themselves with the Clubhouse Contracts, they should upgrade their Clubhouse and add a custom auto shop to it for $530,000 from the same website. This allows them to use the Biker Service feature, another new addition with The Criminal Enterprises update.

In this side-business, customers can deliver their bikes to the Clubhouse, and users can customize them according to their specific needs before delivering them. Every delivery will be considered a special Bike Delivery and not a regular delivery, giving more profits than the latter.

Once gamers deliver the vehicle, they can easily receive a payment of $150,000, depending on the bike.

The next thing they should do in their Clubhouse is to set up a passive income with the help of a new Bar business. It requires daily maintenance that players can do via the new Bar Resupply missions available to start from the Bar itself.

These missions allow them to fill up their stock at the Bar, bringing in new customers to the Clubhouse. Users should do these missions regularly to generate good revenue every day. They can easily earn a passive income of a maximum of $100,000 at a time.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.

The tips above will help gamers generate maximum revenue from the Clubhouse. With all the new additions, it seems like the best way for them to hustle in GTA Online and own the streets of Los Santos.

