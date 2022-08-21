GTA fans are seeing GTA 6 logos everywhere now

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC that adds the new Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 muscle car to its catalog. Aside from the fact that the developers have added a brand new ride to the game, it looks like fans may have found a hint of GTA 6 in the Imponte logo.

Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that they are working on GTA 6, fans have been trying their best to gather information about the upcoming iteration. Although the developers haven’t shared any concrete details so far, that hasn't stopped people from speculating and looking for hints associated with the next installment in the series.

Fans suspect they have finally found GTA 6’s logo

GTA 6 NEWS @GTAVInewz

#GTA6 #GTAVI Rockstar really out here teasing us with these logos lol. The text inside the logo looks like a VI, does anyone also see the same? Rockstar really out here teasing us with these logos lol. The text inside the logo looks like a VI, does anyone also see the same? #GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/nkXoUlTKSA

If players look closely at the Imponte logo, they can see it looks like a VI, leading fans to speculate if that’s the logo for the upcoming game. It should be noted that the symbol seen in the above tweet isn’t new and has been in the game for a long time.

It’s amazing to see how Rockstar hasn’t shared any details about the game itself, which is why fans keep looking for things they can link to the upcoming title.

Everything that has been leaked about GTA 6 so far: Story, protagonists, and more

Last month, a report from Bloomberg offered interesting details about Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans wish to see the iconic Vice City again, and it seems like they might see their wish come true if the report is believed to be true.

According to Jason Schreier's article, the original plans for the title involved the biggest map ever made, including two continents based in North and South America. The game was codenamed “Project Americas,” and Rockstar wanted to offer a map that would be remembered for decades. However, those plans were scrapped in favor of a smaller map based on the fan-favorite Vice City.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

The game might feature a fictional Miami-based city again but with a different approach this time around. Instead of keeping the map the same size, the developers might expand it by adding more missions as well as entire cities with regular updates. It will be the first time that players will get an ever-changing map in the history of the series.

Although the new map appears to be small compared to the one from the original plan, the report suggests that it will be relatively big and that fans can expect more detailed interiors.

The game is also expected to feature a female protagonist for the first time in the history of the series. Gamers can expect that they'll get to assume the role of two playable protagonists, a male and a Latina female, whose story is reportedly based on the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Players should be able to swap between the characters, just like in Grand Theft Auto 5

As per the report, Rockstar is also trying to make the game more inclusive, which aligns with the removal of all transphobic jokes from the latest Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition for current-gen consoles.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da https://t.co/AnAgoWW2bi

While there’s no release date available for GTA 6, the report suggests that the game might be released in the next financial year, anywhere between April 2023 and March 2024. If all this is taken to be true, fans can expect an announcement or teaser for the game pretty soon.

