5 best Sports Classic cars in GTA Online that every player should own

GTA Online has been on a roll since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update last July, which went on to add new content to the game.

Players are getting new rides every week, with a total of nine brand-new vehicles added to the mix so far. However, players love to collect Sports Classic cars as they offer solid performances as well as classic looks.

With so many different vehicles available in that class, it can be overwhelming to know which are the best ones. An ideal car should be fast, able to complete laps in the shortest amount of time.

With that being said, let’s look at the five best Sports Classic cars in GTA Online in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 Sports Classic cars in GTA Online, ranked according to their lap times

5) Rapid GT Classic (1:05.762)

At number five, it is the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, a 2-door classic grand tourer added to GTA Online with the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017. It is primarily based on the real-life 1972-89 Aston Martin V8.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine that comes equipped with supercharger blowers. In full throttle, its engine shifts at around 7500rmp while the rev limiter is set at 8000rpm. It boasts incredible performances and has sharp turning capabilities. It can reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h).

Players can purchase it for $885,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Ardent (1:05.234)

Next on the list is the beloved Ocelot Ardent, a classic 2-door coupé added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update in 2017. It’s inspired by the real-life Lotus Esprit with tail lamps taken from Ferrari 348.

The car seems to be running on a powerful V8 engine in a rear-mid engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It possesses spectacular acceleration and helps players reach a good speed in no time.

Other highlighted features of the vehicle include handling, braking, and responsive steering. It can reach a staggering top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h). Despite having a slightly lower top speed, it has one of the best lap times for its class.

Players can get the ride for $1,150,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Cheetah Classic (1:04.932)

At number three, it is none other than the Grotti Cheetah Classic, a 2-door sports car added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update in 2017. Its visual appearance is heavily inspired by the real-life Ferrari Testarossa.

On the performance side, the vehicle seems to be powered by a V12 engine in a rear-wheel drive layout. It boasts incredible traction and helps players maintain their grip even at high speeds. It’s considered as one of the ideal cars for professional race tracks in the game. It can reach a staggering top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h).

The Cheetah Classic is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $865,000.

2) Turismo Classic (1:04.599)

Next on the list is the Grotti Turismo Classic, a 2-door sports car added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update in 2017. Its retro design is based on the real-life Ferrari F40.

It runs on a powerful V12 engine as well, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox powering it in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Due to its perfect mix of lightweight bodywork and sleek aerodynamic design, it excels in acceleration and top speed. It can reach a top speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h), and a jaw-dropping 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) with HSW upgrades.

Players can purchase this car at Legendary Motorsport for $705,000.

1) Toreador (0:57.601)

Finally, at number one, is the Pegassi Toreador, a 4-door custom submersible sports car added to GTA Online with The Cayo Perico Heist update. Its visual design is primarily inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Marzal.

In the car mode, it has pretty good handling and a top speed of a crazy 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) due to its rear-wheel drivetrain. In submarine mode, it moves faster than a Kraken, making it one of the best vehicles for underwater work. It comes equipped with boosters, machine guns, missiles, and torpedoes.

Players can grab the Toreador for $3,660,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: The 2000s didn’t give us much except disillusionment. But for those who remember, they also gave us the high-performance ZZ-8, the greatest model in the Ruiner lineage.The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/a8aa4da The 2000s didn’t give us much except disillusionment. But for those who remember, they also gave us the high-performance ZZ-8, the greatest model in the Ruiner lineage.The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/a8aa4da https://t.co/HbXCKJ8nQL

Rockstar has done a great job in giving players a plethora of options to choose from for their ride. With more vehicles coming to the game later this summer, classic car enthusiasts should get all of the aforementioned cars and increase their collection.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan