How to start Smuggler Trial random event in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online has received another weekly update as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC, adding two new random events.

The game has received new Smuggler Plane and Smuggler Trial treasure hunt-like random events where players can earn a good chunk of rewards. However, one could wonder what exactly they are and how to start them easily.

This article will share everything players need to know about the Smuggler Trial as well as the Smuggler Plane random events in GTA Online.

New GTA Online random events give players massive rewards

The Criminal Enterprises update has been a success so far, with many new features and missions added to the game. Last week, players got the Buried Stashes treasure hunt, allowing them to explore the tropical island of Cayo Perico once again. It looks like Rockstar wants to include more content in Freemode this week as two new random events have been added to the mix.

Random Events are short missions that spawn randomly throughout the game. The concept was first introduced with 2019's The Diamond Casino Heist update but later expanded with more updates over the years.

Due to random events, both Smuggler Plane and Smuggler Trial start randomly, and players need to stay in the lobby for the events to be triggered automatically:

Smuggler Plane – 35 minutes

Smuggler Trial – 20 minutes

In Smuggler Plane's random event, players need to look for a plane with an engine failure flying through the skies of Los Santos. The plane spawns randomly and crashes after a few minutes. Players need to follow the plane to its crash site and collect a briefcase. The collection rewards players with GTA$ 10,000 every time.

Rockstar describes it as:

“Keep an eye on the sky, as rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If the plane goes down, opportunists should scour the wreckage for any illicit prizes that may have been on board.”

Players can find the plane in the following areas of the game:

Mirror Park (Los Santos)

Vinewood Hills (Los Santos)

Tataviam Mountains (Los Santos)

On the other hand, the Smuggler Trial is a bit different from the earlier random event. Players must follow a smoke trail and find a Smuggler Cache to earn rewards. Here’s how to start a random event in GTA Online:

Look for the flare billowing smoke up in the air Go near the smoke Investigate the smoke with the “prompted” button, and start the trial Look for other smokes and follow the trial quickly before they disappear On the last remote location, look for the Smuggler Cache Once found, press the “prompted” button to collect the Smuggler Cache.

Once players collect the Smuggle Cache, they will be rewarded with $25,000 cash and RP in the game every time. In the latest Newswire, Rockstar explained the random event as:

“And if you notice a flare billowing smoke up into the sky, make sure to investigate and follow the trail: a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches in remote areas of Southern San Andreas, ready to be plundered.”

Here’s a list of all possible locations for the flares to be found in GTA Online:

Vinewood Hills (Los Santos)

Great Chaparral (Los Santos)

Chiliad M.S.W. (Blaine County)

Mount Gordo (Blaine County)

El Gordo Lighthouse (Blaine County)

Both events can be played in any kind of session, even solo, as they don’t require multiplayer players to start.

Rockstar has done a great job adding new content to the game, keeping the experience fresh and exciting for players while they wait anxiously for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

