GTA Online Smuggler's Cache freemode random event details 

GTA Online has just received another weekly update, introducing a new random event for players to engage with in its open world.

The world of Los Santos is filled with a lot of random events happening from time to time and Rockstar Games has done a great job at keeping the game fresh with these updates.

Even though players already got the Buried Stashes treasure hunt last week, it looks like a new event is now available where players need to follow a trail of flares and collect a Smuggler Cache to earn rewards, thanks to the information by famous insider @GTASeries.

A new random GTA Online event is allowing players to earn amazing rewards

As per the post by the source, players can find flares around Los Santos and Blaine County. They need to inspect it and follow the trail that leads to a stash of Smuggler Cache.

They can earn a handsome amount of $25,000 and a staggering 2000 RP. It looks like the trail disappears after some time and players need to be quick when following it.

Looking at the screenshots shared by the source, it looks like a lot of fun as players seem to have the freedom to follow the trail however they want. It’s one of the various things that they can do in invite-only private sessions too and earn quick cash without the worry of getting griefed.

Rockstar seems to have its feet on the pedal as they stay true to their promise of supporting the game. Players will also get new rides and the ability to earn up to triple the rewards this week.

What else has been added to GTA Online with this week’s update?

After weeks of anticipation, the game finally received the new Ruiner ZZ-8 car as per the post by another famous insider, Tez2. Players can purchase the new set of wheels from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,320,000. Two brand new freemode random events have also been added to the game:

Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)

Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)

Clubhouse Contracts are giving triple the rewards this week, while Cayo Perico and Land/Air Races are allowing players to earn double rewards throughout the week. Players will also receive new cars for Podium, Prize Ride, Luxury Showcase, and Simeon Showroom.

It looks like the developers are doing their best to keep the game's momentum going. With so many things coming heading to GTA Online this summer, this is the best time to grind and hustle in the open world of Los Santos.

