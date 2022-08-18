5 best Arena War vehicles in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online’s open world is filled with different types of vehicles, including Arena War machines.

Arena War vehicles were added to the game with the Arena War update in December 2018. Thanks to the update, players can live their fantasies of driving a powerful death machine equipped with all sorts of machine guns and blades.

Even though these vehicles are required for the Arena War deathmatch, players can still use them outside of the game mode.

Here's a look at five Arena War vehicles that players should try in GTA Online in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Apocalypse Deathbike, Future Shock ZR380, and 3 other top Arena War vehicles in GTA Online that players should check out

1) Future Shock Bruiser

The Benefactor Future Shock Bruiser is a four-door custom limousine variant of the Glendale in GTA Online. Its visual appearance is quite similar to its Apocalypse variant.

The vehicle is powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox powering all four wheels. It can be equipped with all sorts of crazy things, including Jump mods, Shunt mods, Boost upgrades, and Ram weapons. Its dual plasma guns make it a force to be reckoned with.

Players can convert their Glendale into the Future Shock Bruiser for $1,609,000 at the Arena Workshop.

2) Apocalypse Deathbike

The Apocalypse Deathbike is a custom motorcycle in GTA Online. It is a modified version of the Gargoyle, based on The Walking Dead character Daryl’s bike.

The vehicle is powered by a V-Twin engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox. It can reach a staggering speed of 150 mph. Players can equip the bike with many upgrades, such as lethal blades, jump mods, boost upgrades, riot shields, and much more. It has two Gatling miniguns on both sides, making it a perfect vehicle for hits & runs.

Players can convert their Gargoyle into an Apocalypse Deathbike for $1,269,000 at the Arena Workshop.

3) Apocalypse Sasquatch

The Bravado Apocalypse Sasquatch is a two-door custom monster truck featured in GTA Online. Its design is inspired by the real-life 1940 Dodge W-Series.

The vehicle runs on a high-power V8 engine, with a three-speed gearbox powering it in an all-wheel drivetrain. It performs better than the Liberator in terms of top speed and acceleration. It can also be equipped with many boosts and weapons.

Players can convert their Rat-Loader or Rat-Truck into a Bravado Apocalypse Sasquatch at the Arena Workshop for $1,530,875.

4) Future Shock ZR380

The Annis Future Shock ZR380 is a two-door custom sports car featured in GTA Online. While most of its design is similar to the Apocalypse version, it has a cleaner bodywork.

The vehicle is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine. It has two cold-air intake systems and a six-speed gearbox.

The Annis Future Shock ZR380 can be equipped with Jump mods, Shunt mods, Boosters, blades, and scoops. It has access to two-phased plasma laser guns that can annihilate enemies with their high fire rate.

Players can purchase the vehicle from the Arena War for $2,138,640 - $1,608,000.

5) Nightmare Cerberus

The MTL Nightmare Cerberus is a two-seater custom truck featured in GTA Online. Its looks just like its Apocalypse variant, but with bright colors.

The vehicle runs on an engine that seems to replicate the V8, coupled to a three-speed gearbox with no cam-heads or physical manifolds. Its performance is slow, but it can ram other vehicles with ease.

Like every other Arena War vehicle on this list, the MTL Nightmare Cerberus can be fitted with different mods and boosters, along with some deadly weapons. Players can equip it with two flamethrowers with body spikes.

The vehicle can be purchased for $3,870,300 - $2,910,000 from Arena War.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh