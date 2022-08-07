How to win the Podium car every time in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update?

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update is finally here, adding a lot of new sets of wheels for car enthusiasts to collect. Instead of purchasing cars, players can try their luck on the Lucky Wheel and get one hot ride for free every time.

It is a kind of gambling that was added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Every week, players can spin the wheel to get a chance to win a brand-new ride. With the latest weekly update, players can win the vintage Enus Stafford sedan as a podium vehicle on the Lucky Wheel.

Although players get only one chance in 24 hours to spin the wheel, it looks like there’s a glitch that allows players to win the car every time they spin it.

A new trick allows GTA Online players to win The Lucky Wheel podium car every time

A famous GTA Online player, BullSheepParty, recently posted a video on YouTube showing an exploit with the help of which players can earn the podium car at any time. Here’s what they need to do:

Visit The Diamond Casino & Resort Go to the front of the Lucky Wheel Press the prompt button to be ready Rotate the Left Analog Stick in a nine to six movement

That’s it. If done correctly, the wheel should stop at the podium vehicle reward every time. Once players win, they need to set the delivery location quickly. Otherwise, the reward will disappear.

The trick works when they make the movement right and quickly save the rewards, allowing them to earn as many podium vehicles as possible.

The gamer has shown the trick on the PlayStation 5 console. However, players on other platforms should also be able to do it. Once players successfully win the car, a pop-up message will be seen on the screen:

“Congratulations! You won the podium vehicle.”

Everything else to know about the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online

The Lucky Wheel is considered one of the most straightforward gambling methods available in GTA Online. Players need to pay a one-time membership fee of $500 to get started with it. Once the transaction is complete, they can free spin the wheel once every real-life 24 hours.

Players need to stand in front of the Lucky Wheel, spin it, and earn rewards based on the spot on which the wheel stops its rotation. Every side of the wheel has a different reward for players, allowing them to earn a lot of different ones. As there are 20 rewards available on it, there is only a 5% chance for each of them to be gifted.

Regarding podium vehicles, the prize rotates every weekly update by Rockstar for GTA Online. Once a player wins a prized ride, the podium remains empty for the rest of the week, and the Lucky Wheel rewards 20,000 RP instead.

In a rare situation where the weekly event lasts longer than a week, the podium ride reappears after seven days allowing the player to win it again once every week.

To conclude, Rockstar has done a great job introducing various activities to earn money in the game. With the recent opening of the car showroom and the addition of new cars, it is even more necessary to try this trick and make a collection of new podium vehicles every week.

