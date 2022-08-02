5 most valuable cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

The world of GTA Online is filled with a lot of unique cars, especially after the new, The Criminal Enterprises update.

The update has added six new cars to the mix, with a lot more coming as drip feed later this summer. Some vehicles are expensive in the game but that doesn’t make them the best. Choosing the right vehicle according to one’s budget is key to thriving in GTA Online.

With that being said, let’s look at the five most valuable cars in GTA Online that players should check out in 2022.

Top five GTA cars to buy in 2022: Price, performance and more

5) Toros ($498,000)

At number five is the Pegassi Toros, a four-door luxury crossover SUV added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update. Its design is heavily inspired by the 2018 Lamborghini Urus.

Powered by a V12 engine with an eight-speed gearbox, it boasts exceptional performance, capable of reaching a top speed of 127.5 mph. Packed with superior handling, it is considered to be one of the fastest SUVs in the game as of now. Its sporty design and powerful performance make it one of the best choices to gallivant around in Los Santos.

4) Kamacho ($345,000)

Next on the list is Kamacho, a four-door off-road utility truck added to GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist update. It is based on the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept, powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a five-speed gearbox.

When it comes to its performance, Kamacho outclasses all other vehicles in its category due to its immense offroad capabilities. The vehicle has high ground clearance as well as high torque, helping it adapt to any road surface. It’s one of the most cost-efficient off-road vehicles in the game for players who are outdoorsy and want to explore every inch of land in the game.

3) Armored Kuruma ($698,250 - $525,000)

At number three is none other than the beloved Karin Kuruma (Armored). It is a four-door armored sedan featured in the game since the Heists Update.

It is run by a twin-cam straight-six engine with a six-speed gearbox. The car offers many useful features to players, including a bulletproof armor roof panel, headlights protected with frames, and bullet-resistant windows. With a staggering top speed of 147 mph along with its armor, Armored Kuruma is one of the best choices to consider while undergoing Contact Missions.

2) Vagner ($1,535,000)

Next on the list is the iconic Dewbauchee Vagner, a two-door prototype hypercar added to GTA Online as part of the Gunrunning update. Its design and aesthetics are heavily based on the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie, which many car enthusiasts might notice at once.

On the performance side, it is powered by a V8 engine, helping it reach exceptional top speed and acceleration. With a lot of turns, the car can easily outshine most of its peers in this range. Its solid performance as well as its race design make it one of the best value-for-money choices in the game. Players can pick up this set of wheels from the Legendary Motorsport website.

1) Elegy RH8 ($95,000/ Free)

Finally, at number one is Annis Elegy RH8, a two-door sports car featured in GTA Online. Its outer design seems to be inspired by the real-life 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35).

Powered by a three-liter single-cam V8 engine with a six-speed gearbox, the car is capable of pushing out 560HP without sweat. Its traction, even weight distribution, and all-wheel drivetrain make it one of the best handling cars in the game.

It'll either cost $95,000 or be free-of-cost for those who've linked their accounts with Rockstar Games Social Club. With that being, players can't go wrong with this one.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

With a plethora of options to choose from, players can always pick a ride according to their budget and usage. With Rockstar ready to add even more selections to the game this summer, it seems like the best time for car enthusiasts to build a collection.

