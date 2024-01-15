5 fastest cars in GTA Online in 2024 with active spoilers, ranked

GTA 5’s online multiplayer has many fast cars in its huge catalog of vehicles in 2024, each with unique characteristics offering different experiences. One such overlooked category is cars with active spoilers attached to them. This helps them have increased stability at high speeds, and players should always choose rides that can go incredibly fast.

That said, this article lists five of the fastest cars in GTA Online in 2024 that are equipped with active spoilers.

X80 Proto, Itali RSX, and others are among the 5 fastest cars in GTA Online with active spoilers (2024)

5) Grotti X80 Proto

Top Speed – 127.50 mph

The Grotti X80 Proto is a two-door prototype supercar in GTA Online that debuted in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It is inspired by the real-life Ferrari F80 Concept and Espera Sbarro Haze Concept.

When it comes to performance, the X80 Proto is one of the fastest-performing GTA Online cars. Being powered by a V8 engine with a six-speed transmission, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.175.

The X80 Proto can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,700,000.

4) Obey 10F Widebody

Top Speed – 128.00 mph

The Obey 10F Widebody is a two-door sports car in the game that debuted in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Being a wide-body variant of the regular 10F, it resembles the real-life Audi R8 (4S).

Unlike the Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) in GTA Online, the 10F Widebody is powered by a powerful V12 engine, enabling it to reach an impressive top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h), making it the fourth fastest car on the list. It can also complete one lap in just 1:02.546.

10F owners can convert it into the Widebody variant at Benny's Original Motor Works for $575,000.

3) Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Top Speed – 129 mph

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is a two-seater spyder sports car that is rumored to be one of the returning vehicles in GTA 6. It shares a design resemblance with the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992).

On the performance front, the Comet S2 Cabrio runs on a flat-six engine with an eight-speed transmission in an RWD layout. The vehicle is incredibly fast and can reach a maximum speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h) quickly.

Those interested can visit the Legendary Motorsport and get their hands on it for $1,797,000.

2) Pegassi Torero XO

Top Speed – 131 mph

The Pegassi Torero XO is another car in GTA Online equipped with an active spoiler. Added with The Criminal Enterprises update in 2022, the vehicle takes direct inspiration from the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

The Torero XO is a blast to drive around Los Santos. It possesses a V12 engine powering all four wheels, allowing it to reach a staggering top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.577, making it an ideal choice for getaway missions.

The supercar is available from Legendary Motorsport for $2,890,000.

1) Grotti Itali RSX

Top Speed – 135.3 mph

The Grotti Itali RSX is a two-seater that debuted as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update. The vehicle is famously inspired by the iconic Ferrari SF90 Stradale, with some design elements taken from the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The Itali RSX is the fastest car on the list thanks to its powerful V12 engine. It can reach a very high top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.928. It is an excellent choice for land-race events in Los Santos.

The Itali RSX can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport for $3,465,000 - $2,598,750.

With the GTA 6 trailer teasing some of the returning vehicles, fans can likely expect the cars on this list to appear in the upcoming title.

