Why GTA Online players should get Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) after the latest update

GTA Online’s latest update has brought the limelight back on the infamous Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored). It is a four-door luxury armored full-size sedan based on the real-life first generation Bentley Continental Flying Spur. From January 15, 2024 until January 17, 2024, the vehicle is available at a staggering discount, making this the best time to get it, if you haven’t done so already.

However, you might be wondering why you should pick the Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) over all other vehicles available in the game in 2024. Let’s see why the vehicle is a must-buy in GTA Online after the latest update.

GTA Online update gives Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) at a 30% discount: A brief about its visual appearance

The latest GTA Online update allows players to grab the Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) at a 30% discounted price of $277,200 from Legendary Motorsport and Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.

The armored Cognoscenti 55 has similar visual characteristics as the regular counterpart of the vehicle:

Front body:

More aerodynamic front bumper with a small bottom extension

Three meshed intakes on the bumper, along with a license plate

Black quarter strips

No small lamps

A black meshed grille

Black headlamp housings with hard-to-see front white turning lights and large circular lamps

Relatively simple bonnet without a vented section

Side body:

Flared wheel arches

Armor padding on both sides

A bit wider side-skirting area

Black strips passing through both doors

Long greenhouse area with black trim

Rear-view mirror shells

Tall C-pillars

Less-flared front arches

Rear body:

Rear bumper with more angled bottom

Vertical tail lamps

A small duct-tail spoiler

Exhaust tubes below the bumper

Like GTA Online's Vysser Neo, the Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) also runs on a single-cam V8 engine but with a five-speed transmission in an RWD layout.

How does the Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) perform in 2024?

According to the testing done by YouTuber Broughy1322, the Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) can reach a maximum speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h). Compared to the standard counterpart, the vehicle has improved acceleration that allows it to complete a lap on an average time of 1:14.007. While it is not one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it is still a decent performer.

The best part of the Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) is its armor capabilities, allowing it to resist damage and save those inside it. Here’s how much damage it can absorb before exploding:

1 Sticky Bomb

1 Grenade

1 Rocket Launcher/Homing Launcher

1 Missile/Tank Shell of a vehicle

1 Valkyrie’s Canon shot

200 rounds of Minigun (approx.)

3-second firing of a mounted Minigun (approx.)

This makes the vehicle one of the best options while in free roam or as a getaway ride.

While fans want GTA 6 to have a car refueling system, the Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) seems like a logical choice to invest in the current game this week.

