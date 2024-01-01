5 fastest compact cars in GTA Online, ranked (January 2024)

GTA Online has added several cars in the past decade, and starting the game in 2024 gives players many choices when picking up a new ride. While the fastest cars are the ones to consider, the compact category of vehicles often gets overlooked among other popular ones. These small-sized cars sit between mid-size vehicles and subcompact rides, perfect for small families.

Compact cars can be useful when playing the game solo or with a friend or two in a lobby. So, let’s learn about five of the fastest compact cars available in GTA Online as of January 2024.

Weeny Issi, Dinka Blista, and others are among the 5 fastest compact cars in GTA Online (non-HSW)

5) Weeny Issi

Top Speed – 104.25 mph

The Weeny Issi is a two-seater soft-top convertible compact car in GTA Online that debuted in 2013 with the game’s release. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life 2005-2008 Mini Convertible (R52) and Porsche 911 (996).

When it comes to performance, the Weeny Issi runs on an Inline-4 engine, capable of reaching the fifth-fastest top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h) among the compact class of vehicles. It has incredibly good handling characteristics, allowing players to take corners easily.

While it’s one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online in 2023, it can still come back on rare occasions or events, as suggested by Rockstar Games. The vehicle can still be accessed in the story mode.

4) Dinka Blista

Top Speed – 104.5 mph

The Dinka Blista is a two-seater compact civilian car in GTA Online. It has taken design inspiration from the following real-life vehicles:

Honda Civic Type R hatchback (Third Generation)

Volkswagen Scirocco R (2009-2014 pre-facelift)

Honda Fit/Jazz Sport (2008-2010)

The Dinka Blista seems to be powered by a V8 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an FWD layout. It can reach a maximum speed of 104.50 mph (168.18 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.777. Its handling is on par with the Weeny Issi.

Players can find Blista around the map's Downtown Los Santos area.

3) Dinka Blista Kanjo

Top Speed – 109.25 mph

The Dinka Blista Kanjo is a three-door hatchback added to GTA Online in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It seems based on the real-life 1997-2000 Honda Civic Type R (EK9).

On the performance front, the Blista Kanjo is pretty good. Powered by a four-cylinder engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox, the vehicle can reach the third-fastest top speed of 109.25 mph (175.82 km/h) among the compact category. Despite not being available for the new drift tuning upgrades, the hatchback can decently drift around corners.

Players can buy the Blista Kanjo from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $580,000-$435,000.

2) BF Club

Top Speed – 112.5 mph

The BF Club is a two-door hatchback returning to Los Santos from GTA San Andreas. Inspired by the real-life Volkswagen Golf Mk1, it was added to the latest game in 2020 as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update.

The BF Club performs decently. It has the second-highest top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) in compact cars and can even complete one lap in 1:06.968. It is one of the best cars in GTA Online among the vehicle class, thanks to its good grip in almost all weather conditions.

The Club is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,280,000.

1) Weeny Apocalypse Issi

Top Speed – 124.25 mph

The Weeny Apocalypse Issi is a custom GTA Online car that debuted with the popular 2018 Arena War update. It is inspired by the custom 1964 Mini Cooper S, a.k.a., "The Mini."

The Apocalypse Issi is a huge improvement over the regular counterpart on the performance front. It is the fastest car in the compact category, with a fantastic top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h).

Players can convert an Issi Classic for $1,089,000 at the Arena Workshop, even during the GTA Online New Year’s Event.

These vehicles are great compact rides to be collected in 2024 while waiting to play the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 story.

