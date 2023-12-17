GTA 5’s online mode has just received a brand new drift tuning mechanism as part of the Chop Shop DLC update released on December 12, 2023. Players can only dive into these newly added Drift Races with certain cars carrying the drift tuning upgrade. As of 2023, eight vehicles are eligible for the upgrade, allowing one to experience the drift events.

However, players might wonder how to get drift tuning in GTA 5’s online mode. This article shares everything about accessing drift tuning upgrades.

How to drift in GTA 5 Online: A brief guide to equip drift tuning upgrade

The GTA Online Chop Shop update adding the Drift Races is a great move. To get started with these new events, players must have a drift tuning upgrade equipped for their vehicle. Here's how:

Visit the Los Santos Car Meet Once inside, enter your vehicle Press the Mod Vehicle button prompt on the upper-left screen Select Drift Tuning Install Drift Tune

It will cost around $200,000 to install the drift tuning upgrade on the eligible GTA Online Chop Shop drift cars. Players should note that these new upgrades will remove your existing equipped performance upgrades, with the game also showing the following warning before installation:

“Are you sure you want to install the drift tune on this vehicle? Please note that any installed performance modifications are unavailable on drift vehicles but they will be reapplied if the tune is removed.”

Once applied, players can remove the new drift tuning by following the aforementioned steps for a cost of $50,000. While it's unclear why the latest addition doesn’t work with other upgrades, those who love drifting will adore the purchase.

All drift cars in GTA 5 Online eligible for drift tuning

As mentioned earlier, there are eight different vehicles compatible with the drift tuning upgrade. Once equipped, the below-mentioned rides can be used to participate in GTA Online Drift Races:

Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Annis Euros

Annis ZR350

Annis Remus

Karin Futo GTX

Karin Jester RR

Fathom FR36

Out of the above-listed cars, the Fathom FR36 is one of the latest rides added as part of the Chop Chop DLC this month. Here’s the list of available Drift Race events so far:

Drift Race - Wide Berth

Drift Race - Textile City Limits

Drift Race - Smoke and Mirrors

Drift Race - Let Fly

Drift Race - Highway Code

Drift Race - Beach Slap

Drift Race - A Hill To Die On

The Drift Races are a welcome addition to the long-running series as players wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

