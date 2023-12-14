GTA Online Chop Shop Drift Cars: All 8 vehicles eligible for Drift Races

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online: The Chop Shop DLC has added seven new drift races for players to show off their in-game drifting skills. Rockstar Games also included a new modification called Drift Tuning for some selected vehicles in the game. Currently, this feature is available for one new and seven old cars that have been added in the past.

While drifting has always been a popular sport in the multiplayer game, many players seemed confused about what new changes Rockstar added to it. This article lists all eight vehicles that are eligible for the new drift races after applying the latest mods.

List of all new drift race-compatible cars after the GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC

The latest GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC introduced the Drift Tuning Modification for specific vehicles, accessible through the Los Santos Car Meet. As of now, the following cars are eligible for the new modification:

Fathom FR36

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Annis Remus

Annis Euros

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Among these, the Fathom FR36 is one of the new cars in GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC.

Once you apply the modification above to these vehicles, they become eligible for the following GTA Online Drift Races:

Drift Race - A Hill To Die On Drift Race - Beach Slap Drift Race - Highway Code Drift Race - Let Fly Drift Race - Smoke and Mirrors Drift Race - Textile City Limits Drift Race - Wide Berth

One thing that should be noted is that most of the above-listed cars were already popular as the best GTA Online drift cars. However, players had to use self-developed skills to make the cars slide and drift. The Drift Tuning Modification makes the process easy by adding a new sliding mechanism. This should make drifting more fun and competitive in GTA Online.

Miscellaneous details about the Drift Race cars

All the eight Drift Race cars mentioned above belong to various classes and categories. As is customary, they also have different stats and performance outputs.

While the new Fathom FR36’s actual top speed is currently unknown, the Dinka Jester RR is the fastest car, with a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h. On the other hand, the Declasse Drift Yosemite is the slowest car in the category, with its top speed being limited to 108.25 mph or 174.21 km/h only.

However, if you consider lap timing, the Karin Futo GTX is the fastest car, with a track record of 1:11.671 minutes. Surprisingly, the Dinka Jester RR takes the longest time to finish a lap with a track record of 1:04.564 minutes.

Regardless, the stats are subject to change once the community figures out the actual potential of the Fathom FR36.

