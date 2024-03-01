5 facts to know about Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online, and is it worth buying?

Dinka Jester RR is an amazing car in GTA Online that has a good fan following. Not only does it look great, but it also packs decent performance under its hood, making it a good pick for races and leisure rides across the town. While the recent updates have once again brought this Sports and Tuners car into the spotlight, there are several things about it that you might know.

While veteran players are quite aware of the car's features and other specialties, newbies are often left with their heads scratching. On top of that, there is always the question of if the vehicle is worth purchasing. Well, this article will focus on the Dinka Jester RR and if you should buy it in GTA online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things about the Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online that make it interesting

1) It's based on the Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra is an incredibly popular car, and Rockstar Games has used its design to craft the Dinka Jester RR. This gives the car a sleek design with a slightly long front hood that dips a little.

The headlights are also set a little inside the car's front part, which might be inspired by the Toyota Corolla (E210). The back side also takes some inspiration from the 2020 Toyota GR Supra Heritage Edition, especially the tail light section.

Overall, it is a great car that combines the design of its previous version with inspirations from some real-life cars as well.

2) It's a drift car

The Chop Shop DLC not only introduced new business to the game but also brought Drift Racing to the online multiplayer mode. The Dinka Jester RR is one of the cars compatible with the Drift Tuning in the game. The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is also offering a 20% discount on this upgrade.

The Dinka Jester RR is considered one of the best cars for drifting and sliding around the corners. It drives smoothly and glides across curves gracefully. Apart from this, you can also equip the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires with this car.

This allows it to perform extremely well in Drift Races and during high-speed chases. While everyone will need to slow down around the bends, you can glide across easily.

3) It has other variants, too

For those unaware, the Dinka Jester RR also has other variants in GTA Online. While it is a Sports and Tuners car, its variants are Hybrid-Electric Sports Cars with some similarities.

Unfortunately, you cannot purchase them from the in-game stores because Rockstar Games has now removed them from GTA Online. However, the Dinka Jester RR is still available and is superior to the other two in almost every way.

But, if you wish to get your hands on its variants, you will need to wait for them to appear in one of the weekly update rotations.

4) It has a good performance

Anyone confused about the performance of Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online should leave behind all those thoughts. This is because it is a fantastic car with a twin-cam inline-6 engine and an 8-speed gearbox to reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h).

While it might have the fastest acceleration in the game, it makes up for it with its braking and handling. With controlled throttle and good driving, the vehicle will bloom and offer a great experience.

Its above-average reactions also mean that you have less chance of slipping. But you might want to swap them out with the Low Grip Tires to do good drifts.

5) It's on sale and has excellent customizations

While the Dinka Jester RR is superb in many ways, some players often sideline it because it costs $1,970,000. This is quite a high price for a car in this category. However, Rockstar Games is offering a whopping 40% discount on its cost, making it relatively affordable.

Apart from this, the car has several great customization options ranging from rare liveries to other performance upgrades to enhance its performance and aesthetics. These upgrades also don't cost too much money and are generally pocket-friendly.

However, if you fail to purchase the car in GTA Online this week, it will not stay as worth it as it is now.

Conclusion

While the Dinka Jester RR is an amazing GTA Online car perfect for Drift Racing and other normal tasks, it is slightly expensive. Several other options, like the Calico GTF and the Vectre, can beat it for less. So, we recommend purchasing the car if you like Drifting and the vehicle is on sale.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

Latest Salvage Robbery vehicles || New Podium Vehicle || Rare vehicle liveries || Cars that cost less than a million || Reasons to own Vapid Flash GT || How to start as a Level 1 ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like drifting in GTA Online? Indeed I do Nah, not really 0 votes