GTA Online weekly update for February 29-March 6, 2024, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is finally here, and it’s all about racing in Los Santos. From now until March 6, 2024, players can earn 2x bonuses on Drag and Drift Races. Rockstar Games-created Land Races are also offering double the money and RP for the next seven days. Moreover, Issi Classic Races are back in the limelight and provide the same 2x rewards.
Additionally, the latest set of Community Series Jobs has arrived, granting triple the payout till March 6. Rockstar Games has also shuffled the featured vehicles this week with new ones and is offering certain items at a discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is live (February 29 to March 6, 2024)
3x Cash and RP
- Community Series Jobs
2x Cash and RP
- Issi Classic Races
- Rockstar-Created Land Races
- Drag Races
- Drift Races
2x Reputation Points
- All LS Car Meet activities
These payout bonuses allow players to make more money without relying much on exploiting Grand Theft Auto Online money glitches.
List of GTA Online vehicles at car showrooms and more (February 29 to March 6, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Dinka Jester RR
- Annis Euros
- Karin Futo GTX
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Karin Asterope GZ
- Albany Cavalcade XL
Podium Vehicle of the week
- Vapid Flash GT
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)
- Pfister Astron Custom HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week
- Karin Boor
- Emperor Vectre
- Ocelot Virtue
Time Trials for the week
- Supers Premium Race - Taking Off
- HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood
- Regular Time Trial - Up Chiliad
Salvage Yard Vehicles this week
- Karin Previon (The Podium Robbery)
- Vapid Dominator GT (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Obey Omnis e-GT (The Duggan Robbery)
It's worth noting that the free trick to get the Podium Vehicle can be used to obtain the Vapid Flash GT easily in this GTA Online weekly update.
List of weekly discounts (February 29 to March 6, 2024)
40% off
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Dinka Jester RR
- Karin Boor
- Annis Euros
- Compact Grenade Launcher (Gun Van)
30% off
- Ocelot Virtue
- HSW Conversions
20% off
- Drift Tuning Upgrades
With the GTA 6 release date nearing, players can stay invested in Los Santos and utilize the aforementioned weekly bonuses.
For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes, of course!
Not at all
0 votes