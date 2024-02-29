GTA Online weekly update for February 29-March 6, 2024, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is finally here, and it’s all about racing in Los Santos. From now until March 6, 2024, players can earn 2x bonuses on Drag and Drift Races. Rockstar Games-created Land Races are also offering double the money and RP for the next seven days. Moreover, Issi Classic Races are back in the limelight and provide the same 2x rewards.

Additionally, the latest set of Community Series Jobs has arrived, granting triple the payout till March 6. Rockstar Games has also shuffled the featured vehicles this week with new ones and is offering certain items at a discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is live (February 29 to March 6, 2024)

3x Cash and RP

Community Series Jobs

2x Cash and RP

Issi Classic Races

Rockstar-Created Land Races

Drag Races

Drift Races

2x Reputation Points

All LS Car Meet activities

These payout bonuses allow players to make more money without relying much on exploiting Grand Theft Auto Online money glitches.

List of GTA Online vehicles at car showrooms and more (February 29 to March 6, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Penaud La Coureuse

Dinka Jester RR

Annis Euros

Karin Futo GTX

Luxury Autos Showroom

Karin Asterope GZ

Albany Cavalcade XL

Podium Vehicle of the week

Vapid Flash GT

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

Pfister Astron Custom HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week

Karin Boor

Emperor Vectre

Ocelot Virtue

Time Trials for the week

Supers Premium Race - Taking Off

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

Regular Time Trial - Up Chiliad

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week

Karin Previon (The Podium Robbery)

Vapid Dominator GT (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Obey Omnis e-GT (The Duggan Robbery)

It's worth noting that the free trick to get the Podium Vehicle can be used to obtain the Vapid Flash GT easily in this GTA Online weekly update.

List of weekly discounts (February 29 to March 6, 2024)

40% off

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Dinka Jester RR

Karin Boor

Annis Euros

Compact Grenade Launcher (Gun Van)

30% off

Ocelot Virtue

HSW Conversions

20% off

Drift Tuning Upgrades

With the GTA 6 release date nearing, players can stay invested in Los Santos and utilize the aforementioned weekly bonuses.

