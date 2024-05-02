GTA+ bonuses and benefits for May 2024 released

A brand new set of GTA+ subscription bonuses and benefits is now live and stay around the entire month of May 2024. Available for only Grand Theft Auto Online players on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles, the membership offers unique rewards and exclusive perks.

For instance, in May 2024, GTA+ subscribers can get three free vehicles, new clothing items, and other money bonuses via in-game activities. As recently announced by Rockstar, players can access L.A. Noire as part of the membership bonuses from May 2 onwards.

GTA+ benefits and bonuses for May 2024: Free Overflod Entity MT, Albany Roosevelt, and more

With the latest GTA Online weekly update of May 2, 2024, all GTA + members can claim an Overflod Entity MT for free as part of this month's subscription bonuses. It can be done either via visiting The Vinewood Club or Legendary Motorsport. The 2-seater hypercar is based on the real-life Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut and can reach a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h).

Additionally, the Albany Roosevelt and Classique Broadway can also be claimed for free from Legendary Motorsport. These two vehicles being made available for free is an homage to the new free game for Plus members, the L.A. Noire.

One can also get the Cyan-Red Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint for free as part of May 2024 GTA+ benefits. Moreover, the Cinco de Mayo Tee, Cinco de Mayo Mask, Black LS Customs Tee, Cap, and Neck Gaiter are available in the subscribers’ wardrobe as log-in bonuses this month.

Until June 5, 2024, Plus members can also enjoy the below-mentioned bonuses and get their ranks up in the game:

2x Cash and RP on A Superyacht Life Contact Missions

2x Cash and RP on Junk Energy Skydives

2x Cash and RP on Air Races

50% discount on all Buckingham planes

75% discount on Luxury Outfits

Members can also earn money by stealing the latest set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles once every week this May.

May 2024’s vehicles at The Vinewood Car Club

An image of Pegassi Toreador (Image via @dash_GTA/X)

Similar to previous monthly benefits and bonuses, Plus subscribers can also claim an extra 20% discount on the following selection of automobiles throughout May 2024:

Pegassi Oppressor

Pegassi Toreador

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Overflod Zeno

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Lampadati Tigon

Enus Windsor Drop

Pegassi Zentorno

Lampadat Novak

