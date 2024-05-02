GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (May 2-8, 2024)

The first weekly event of May 2024 is live in Los Santos, giving a brand new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles. From now till May 8, 2024, players can steal some of the best rides the game has to offer as part of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions and earn huge amounts of money from it. This week’s featured selection includes rides from the likes of Grotti, Vapid, and Dinka.

While none of the GTA Online Salvage Yard vehicles are claimable this week, the amount of money one can get by selling them to Yusuf is worth the effort.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week are Itali GTO Stinger TT, Dominator GTT, and one more (May 2-May 8, 2024)

The currently active GTA Online weekly update is great for players who love to hustle and steal Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles thanks to this week’s available rides.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Mission: The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, commonly known simply as Stinger TT, is a two-seater sports car that debuted in 2023 as part of the controversial San Andreas Mercenaries update. It resembles a lot of the real-life Ferrari Roma.

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest car in the entire game, as it can reach a staggering speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) with HSW Performance Upgrades.

2) Vapid Dominator GTT

Mission: The Gangbanger Robbery

The Vapid Dominator GTT returns to the limelight as one of the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week. The two-door muscle car is primarily based on the real-life 1969–1970 Ford Mustang.

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the automobile cam reach a speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:07.335.

3) Dinka Blista Kanjo

Mission: The McTony Robbery

The final one of this week's GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is the Dinka Blista Kanjo, a three-door hatchback that debuted in Los Santos in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It took inspiration from the 1997-2000 Honda Civic Type R.

On the performance front, the Blista Kanjo has a top speed of 109.25 mph (175.82 km/h). It can also complete one lap in 1:13.340.

