GTA Online weekly update for May 2-8, 2024, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is finally live, giving players up to 4x bonuses and 40% discounts as well as a Rockstar Racing Suit for all racing enthusiasts this week. From May 2 to 8, 2024, Open Wheel Races are giving triple rewards to all Formula 1 lovers. Similarly, fans can earn 3x bonuses by competing in RC Bandito Races for the next seven days.
Taxi Work is also back into the limelight by offering quadruple cash to everyone willing to help citizens of Los Santos by giving them a ride. Rockstar Games has also shuffled the inventory at car showrooms with new vehicles, along with items on sale that now include the popular FH-1 Hunter. New Salvage Yard Robbery automobiles are also available in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update kicks off May with exciting things (May 2-8, 2024)
4x Cash:
- Taxi Work
3x Cash and 3x RP:
- Open Wheel Races
- RC Bandito Races
Weekly Challenge ($100,000):
- Win three Open Wheel Races
As announced by Rockstar Games. Plus members can now claim L.A. Noire for free.
List of vehicles at car showrooms in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 2-8, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Western Wolfsbane
- Schyster Deviant
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Übermacht SC1
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Benefactor BR8
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Willard Eudora
HSW Premium Test Ride:
- Vivanite HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Albany Alpha
- Pegassi Infernus
- Grotti Stinger
Time Trials for the week:
- Supers Premium Race Event – Cutting Coroners
- HSW Time Trial Event – Del Perro Beach
- Regular Time Trial Event – Los Santos International Airport
The Penaud La Coureuse is still available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport, despite having no discounts this week.
List of all GTA Online weekly update discounts (May 2-8, 2024)
40% off:
- Ocelot R88
- Declasse DR1
- Progen PR4
30% off:
- Bravado Banshee
- Shitzu Squalo
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Übermacht SC1
- Grotti Stinger
- Buckingham Maverick
- Sea Sparrow
- FH-1 Hunter
- MG (Gun Van)
With the uncertainty of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 release date, it’s a great week in Los Santos to hustle and claim all available bonuses throughout the week.
For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.