GTA Online weekly update for May 2-8, 2024, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is finally live, giving players up to 4x bonuses and 40% discounts as well as a Rockstar Racing Suit for all racing enthusiasts this week. From May 2 to 8, 2024, Open Wheel Races are giving triple rewards to all Formula 1 lovers. Similarly, fans can earn 3x bonuses by competing in RC Bandito Races for the next seven days.

Taxi Work is also back into the limelight by offering quadruple cash to everyone willing to help citizens of Los Santos by giving them a ride. Rockstar Games has also shuffled the inventory at car showrooms with new vehicles, along with items on sale that now include the popular FH-1 Hunter. New Salvage Yard Robbery automobiles are also available in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update kicks off May with exciting things (May 2-8, 2024)

4x Cash:

Taxi Work

3x Cash and 3x RP:

Open Wheel Races

RC Bandito Races

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

Win three Open Wheel Races

As announced by Rockstar Games. Plus members can now claim L.A. Noire for free.

List of vehicles at car showrooms in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 2-8, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Western Wolfsbane

Schyster Deviant

Übermacht Zion Classic

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Übermacht SC1

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Benefactor BR8

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Willard Eudora

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Vivanite HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Albany Alpha

Pegassi Infernus

Grotti Stinger

Time Trials for the week:

Supers Premium Race Event – Cutting Coroners

HSW Time Trial Event – Del Perro Beach

Regular Time Trial Event – Los Santos International Airport

The Penaud La Coureuse is still available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport, despite having no discounts this week.

List of all GTA Online weekly update discounts (May 2-8, 2024)

Expand Tweet

40% off:

Ocelot R88

Declasse DR1

Progen PR4

30% off:

Bravado Banshee

Shitzu Squalo

Übermacht Zion Classic

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Übermacht SC1

Grotti Stinger

Buckingham Maverick

Sea Sparrow

FH-1 Hunter

MG (Gun Van)

With the uncertainty of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 release date, it’s a great week in Los Santos to hustle and claim all available bonuses throughout the week.

