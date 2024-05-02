GTA Online Podium Vehicle Today & Prize Car (May 2-8, 2024)

A new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car has been released today as part of the latest weekly event, allowing car collectors to get two more automobiles for free once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online is the Benefactor BR8, an open-wheel car. On the other hand, gamers can get a vintage muscle/sedan, Willard Eudora, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Here’s a brief about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car released today, both of which will be available till May 8, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle Today: Benefactor BR8 (May 2-8, 2024)

The new GTA Online weekly update gives an amazing opportunity for players to earn 3x cash and RP on Open Wheel Races; they can also win an Open Wheel car as this week’s Podium vehicle in Los Santos. It debuted in 2020 as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update and has taken design inspiration from the following cars:

Red Bull Racing Team F1 cars

Mercedes MGP W01

McLaren MP4-21

McLaren MP4/7A

On the performance front, the Benefactor BR8 runs on a powerful V10 engine with double-barrel carburetors or throttle bodies. This allows it to reach a top speed of 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:54.788, making it one of the fastest cars in the game. It also has excellent braking.

To get the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle, players must try their luck by spinning the Lucky Wheel in The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Prize Ride of the Week: Willard Eudora (May 2 to May 8, 2024)

The Willard Eudora is a four-door full-size vintage sedan categorized as a muscle car in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is famously inspired by these cars:

Buick Electra 225 hardtop four-door four-window variant (1960)

Buick Invicta (1960)

Pontiac Ventura Vista (1960)

Chevrolet Impala (1959)

As tested by famous creator Broughy1322, the Eudora can reach a maximum speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) while being able to complete one lap in an average time of 1:17.044.

To get the Willard Eudora for free this week, finish the LS Car Meet Series in the top three positions for three consecutive days.

