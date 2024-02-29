How to claim 3 rare GTA Online vehicle liveries this week? (February 29-March 6)

GTA Online vehicle liveries are a great way to make your car look awesome. The game is offering some rare variants this week at no extra cost. However, you will first need to complete some steps and purchase certain items before you can access these beautiful liveries. Since not everybody reads the Rockstar Newswire or the Changelogs, it can be a little difficult to navigate through tons of content.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update has brought several new things to the game and is also handing out great discounts as well as free liveries. So, it is recommended to claim them before the offer ends.

This article will offer you a step-by-step guide on how to claim the rare liveries in the online multiplayer mode with ease. Stick around till the end.

Visit the LS Car Meet and purchase 3 vehicles to obtain the GTA Online vehicle liveries

As mentioned before, you will need to purchase certain items and vehicles before you can claim the free liveries that the game is offering during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. There are three cars that you will need to purchase from the LS Car Meet if you want to get your hands on these rare liveries -

Ocelot Virtue ($2,980,000)

Emperor Vectre ($1,785,000)

Karin Boor ($1,280,000)

Purchasing these cars will unlock the rare liveries associated with them. We have listed them below for you to check out:

Ocelot Racing livery (Ocelot Virtue)

Xero 29 livery (Emperor Vectre)

(Emperor Vectre) Barn Find livery (Karin Boor)

This means obtaining these cars will require you to spend a good chunk of money in the game. While the Karin Boor is available at a 40% discounted price, others are at their usual cost. So, it is up to you if you wish to spend this type of cash to get the free and rare GTA Online vehicle liveries.

It is also worth noting that all three cars offer good performance and handling, which make them a great purchase in the game. So, even if you spend a good chunk of cash on them, it will be money worth spending. On the other hand, the same amount can also get you some good business in GTA Online.

While it is a weird restriction that Rockstar Games has put on the event, the limited-time GTA Online vehicle liveries are great and will most likely not be available in the game for a long time in the future. So, now is the perfect opportunity for all the vehicle enthusiasts to grab them while they last.

There are rumors that the GTA 6 release date is quite near and that Rockstar Games is almost finished with the development. Hence, everyone should expect to see a steep decline in the number of updates for the online multiplayer as well as the quality of the GTA Online vehicle liveries.

