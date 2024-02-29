GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (February 29-March 6)

This week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are currently available in Los Santos for players to steal. From now till March 6, 2024, you can participate in the Salvage Yard Robbery missions and grab some of the best rides for earning money in-game. Rockstar Games made sure that the newest batch of automobiles were different from each other.

Major in-game car manufacturers like Karin, Obey, and Vapid are associated with this week’s targeted vehicles.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles: Omnis e-GT, Dominator GT, and Previon (February 29-March 6)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has released another set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles that will be available in the game for seven days starting today (February 29). This time, the collection includes the Obey Omnis e-GT, Vapid Dominator GT, and Karin Previon.

1) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT is a 4-door civilian electric sports saloon in the game based on a real-life Audi e-tron GT (2020).

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Omins e-GT runs on two electric motors in an AWD layout. Despite being an electric ride, the Salvage Yard vehicle can reach a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete one lap in 1 minute and 4.431 seconds.

It is also compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades like Missile Lock-On Jammer.

2) Karin Previon

The Karin Previon is a 2-door coupe that debuted with the 2021 Los Santos Tuners update. The vehicle is directly inspired by the real-life third-generation Toyota Soarer (Z30) and fourth-generation Honda Prelude (BA/BB).

Based on testing done by popular analyst Broughy1322, the Previon can reach a maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) thanks to a V8 engine powering the automobile. It can also complete one lap in 1 minute and 5.566 seconds.

3) Vapid Dominator GT

The Vapid Dominator GT is a 2-door muscle convertible car recently added to the game with 2022’s The Chop Shop update. The 2018–2023 Ford Mustang Convertible (S550) seems to be the inspiration behind this Salvage Yard vehicle’s design.

The Dominator GT can go up to 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) after a full performance upgrade. The convertible can also complete one lap in 1 minute and 2.880 seconds.

