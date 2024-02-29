GTA 6 release date of early 2025 seems possible, according to insider

While Rockstar Games remains silent on the GTA 6 release date, a recent report by Jason Schreier got the community actively talking about it once again. Many fans have been speculating a release window in early 2025 since the trailer release date. After the recent report, a renowned Rockstar Games insider named Ben (X/@videotechuk_) stated that the speculations could be true.

The Grand Theft Auto Community is also hyped about the news, as it has been over a decade since the last GTA title was released.

Rockstar Games insider believes GTA 6 release date could be in early 2025

On February 29, 2024, Ben, on their X profile, stated that the rumors about the GTA 6 release date being in the first half of 2025 could come true. However, they also clarified that fans would have to wait for Take-Two Interactive’s (Rockstar Games’ parent company) upcoming Earning Call Meeting in May 2024, during which it could reveal its plans for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The entire scenario developed after Jason Schreier revealed that Rockstar Games planned on calling its employees back to the office to finalize the development of the popular GTA game. According to his report, the upcoming game is about to enter its final stage of development. Although the report did not mention a specific GTA 6 release date, fans have begun to speculate that it is coming in early 2025.

In response to Ben’s statement, one user named @nano1776 said that the studio cannot delay the game’s release beyond 2025.

Another user, reece (X/@reece_us), commented that the GTA 6 release date of early 2025 seems more plausible.

User JR (X/@SouthBeachJB) stated that the studio should not take more than 12 months to polish the upcoming game.

However, some fans believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will get delayed even further.

Readers should note that while the news about Rockstar Games calling back its employees to the office is true, the release window is based on speculations. Take-Two Interactive previously stated that the GTA 6 development process was underway and that the game would be released once it was optimized.

