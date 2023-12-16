GTA 6 will break revenue records, expected to earn $1,000,000,000 in just 24 hours: Report

GTA 6 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of all time, and it has already set multiple world records with its trailer alone. However, it seems that the next big title by Rockstar Games is also about to shatter revenue records once it is released in 2025. According to a report by BBC, gaming business expert Dmitry Williams is expecting Grand Theft Auto 6 to break all previous financial records set by any video game in history.

Williams is not alone in this prediction, as many other industry analysts have high hopes for Rockstar's upcoming title to succeed. One of them expects the game to earn $1 billion in revenue just 24 hours after its release.

GTA 6 is reportedly set to break revenue records once it is released in 2025

Per the BBC report, Dmitri Williams is very optimistic about GTA 6. He said the following regarding his expectations from Grand Theft Auto 6:

“The brand is as strong or stronger than it was before, but additionally the game industry is larger. If it maintains the same slice of the pie, it's going to be big, because it will come from a bigger pie.”

Williams added that the video game industry is massive nowadays with no single genre or platform. It is so varied that even a small portion of it is larger than whole entertainment industries like film.

A report by Statista (Image via statista.com)

Williams’ claims are supported by a report from Statista, which estimates that the video game market will reach $249.60 billion in revenue in 2023 and $389.70 Billion by 2028.

Additionally, the marketing and development cost of GTA 6 could be around $2 billion, per rumors surfacing on the internet. If this is believed to be true, it will surpass Grand Theft Auto 5’s total budget of $265 million and become one of the most expensive video games of the modern era.

The production costs of Grand Theft Auto 4, 5, and 6 compared to each other (Image via visualcapitalist.com)

Other industry pundits like Bryant Francis told Newsweek that after looking at the success of the GTA 6 trailer and how it broke multiple Guinness World Records, the game could earn $1 billion in revenue on its first day of sale in 2025.

While rumors of GTA 6 on PS5 Pro are circulating on the internet, the game is currently slated for the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and other entertainment systems. The mention of other systems hints at the possibility of the title's availability on the next PlayStation and an Xbox console.

