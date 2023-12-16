GTA 6 map reportedly teased in the game's official wallpaper

Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the GTA 6 map; however, it has reportedly been teased in the game's official wallpaper. Shortly after the title's debut trailer came out, an official artwork featuring its female protagonist, Lucia, and the alleged second protagonist, Jason, was released. However, a map has been spotted in the same artwork, leading people to believe it might be the next installment's actual map.

This map is, interestingly, very different from the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 map that has been on the internet for quite some time. That being said, readers should note that this is just speculation, and there is no way to confirm it as the highly anticipated sequel's official map.

GTA 6 map reportedly teased in official artwork featuring Lucia and alleged male protagonist Jason

There seems to be a hidden map in the official Grand Theft Auto 6 wallpaper (Image via X/@PainkillerH20)

Rockstar Games' official Grand Theft Auto 6 wallpaper may seem like an ordinary artwork at first glance, but there might be more to it than it seems. X (formerly Twitter) user @PainkillerH20 found a map in the image upon zooming in, which might be the GTA 6 map.

Although there is no confirmation of it actually being the sequel's map, it won't be out of character for Rockstar Games to tease it in such a way. The image is quite blurry, but we can spot some islands. @PainkillerH20 has also posted upscaled images that provide a significantly clearer view of the hidden map.

This might be Grand Theft Auto 6's map (Image via X/@PainkillerH20)

Its layout vaguely resembles a shot from the GTA 6 trailer featuring the game's iteration of Miami's Venetian Islands.

Chain of islands based on Miami's Venetian Islands (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, it is also possible that this has nothing to do with the sequel's actual map. One of the comments on @PainkillerH20's post suggested that it could be an early concept of Grand Theft Auto 6's map.

The hidden map might be an early concept (Image via X/@dangerturdbrglr)

Therefore, readers should wait for Rockstar Games to officially reveal the next Grand Theft Auto map. Until then, they can keep themselves busy with all the fresh content added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think this is the actual GTA 6 map? Yes No 0 votes