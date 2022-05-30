All GTA Online Treasure Hunt locations with guide

The Treasure Hunt in GTA Online gives players the chance to explore different places where they have never been before and also find a hidden treasure simultaneously. This guide will help players on how to find their assigned location, uncover a clue note, and finally get the Double-Action Revolver as a reward.

To begin with Treasure Hunt, GTA players should be part of an online session where he/she will receive an email with a random marked location. Out of twenty locations, a clue can be found at one of these locations, which will have a note pinned to any object. The sound of a metal wind chime can be heard if the clue is nearby. While this is not a specific location for the treasure, the note guides players to three more clue locations, which will eventually lead them to the treasure chest. Just keep in mind that leaving the mission in between leads to the beginning, where the player gets to a different location via mail.

With that being said, let’s learn about all 20 locations and clue notes to get the treasure chest in GTA Online.

All GTA Online Treasure Hunt Locations (2022)

1) Mount Josiah/Cassidy Creek

This clue is in the Cassidy Creek on Mount Josiah in GTA 5 Online's map. Players will need to keep their eyes focused on the peaks as the clue can be found there on a large rock.

2) Vinewood Hills

Go to Vinewood Hills and head straight towards the top of the hill. The clue will be located on a tourist board near the juice stand.

3) Pacific Bluffs Graveyard

It is located in the Hill Valley Church, a church ministry, where players need to enter the graveyard and take notes that are pinned on the easily visible large tombstone.

4) Del Perro Pier

While finding the location on the map, it can be seen easily on the shore of the Pacific Ocean. The player has to walk under the pier where the note can be seen pinned on one of the pier’s beams.

5) Tongva Hills Vineyards

Tongva Hills is the fifth location for the clue and a rather tricky one to find in GTA Online. Players need to go underneath the bridge and look for the rock where the clue is located near the flowing river.

6) San Chianski Mountain Range

This location is on the edge of San Chianski Mountain Range, where a boat and a small house can be seen. The clue can be found on the big rock on the right, which is shown in the picture too.

7) Great Chaparral Church

After reaching the Great Chaparral Church, the player needs to head towards the gravestones and find the one with the attached clue.

8) Cassidy Creek

This time, there’s no need to look for the mountains in Cassidy Creek. Instead, players must search for the clue attached to the trunk of a tree near the bridge.

9) Sandy Shores/Alamo Sea

The map shows the peninsula of Sandy Shores in GTA Online, which is on the edge of the Alamo Sea. The clue is placed on a rock on the right side of a boat there.

10) San Chianski Mountain Range

The clue can be found at the top of the San Chianski Mountain Range. After searching the peak, players may see the wooden cross and will have to stop there to get the clue.

11) Tataviam Mountain

This is the trickiest location for the clue as the player will have to climb the right mountain. The clue is attached to a stone wall that is underneath a canyon.

12) Grand Senora Desert

Heading towards the deserted land of Grand Senora, the clue is attached to the wall of an abandoned building, requiring players to search the area fairly thoroughly.

13) Los Santos Golf Club

The clue can be found on the bridge of Los Santos Golf Club. Players will just have to go straight towards it.

14) The Pacific Ocean

This location can be problematic as one needs to roam around the beach of the Pacific Ocean to find the peninsula where the clue is attached to a rock.

15) Great Chaparral

This is an easy location to find the clue, as it is placed on the communications pole at the top of the hill in Great Chaparral.

16) Sandy Shores

Another fine location of the clue is on a wooden table at the top of a mountain near Sandy Shores.

17) Paleto Bay

To easily find the clue in Paleto Bay, players must head towards the broken bridge where the clue can be found underneath.

18) Mount Chiliad

Players can go directly to Mount Chiliad, where the clue is on a wooden table.

19) Tongva Hills/Two Hoots Falls

When the player reaches Tongva Hills, they have to look for a large open space where the clue is pinned on the totem pole of an owl.

20) Sandy Shores

The location for the clue is in a deserted area where players can see large white mountains and will have to get a clue from the largest one.

Clues on the Note: Step-by-step

After finding the notes from the assigned locations in GTA Online, players will now have to decode the three clues mentioned in it.

Find an empty gun case under the tree on Joad Lane in Grapeseed. Go towards the beach of Sandy Shore to get the bloody shovel from a shattered building. A dead body of a man in the cave of Tongva Hills, wearing only underwear and has various head injuries.

Lastly, the location of the treasure will be marked automatically on the map after finding all three clues and players can find the Double-Action Revolver waiting for them to wreak havoc in GTA Online.

