GTA 5 cheat codes (PC Enhanced Edition)

PC gamers may now need the GTA 5 cheat codes more than ever. Rockstar Games just released the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition for PC on March 4, 2025. While the new version does introduce a lot of new in-game features, the open world of Los Santos can get chaotic at times. Even certain missions could prove to be a massive challenge if you don't have the proper equipment or weapons.
This is why it is important to know all of the GTA 5 PC cheats that work on the Enhanced Edition of the game. These cheat codes for GTA 5 not only help players spawn different vehicles but also refill their health and armor in an instant.
This article shares all of the GTA 5 cheat codes that work on the Enhanced Edition for PC.
Note: The GTA 5 PC cheats only work in the story mode and have no effect in the online multiplayer.
GTA 5 cheat codes: All PC cheats for Enhanced Edition
These GTA 5 PC cheat codes can be activated by typing the following words on the keyboard:
1) GTA 5 cheat codes PC: Spawn cars/vehicles
- Spawn BMX – BANDIT
- Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper – BUZZOFF
- Spawn Caddy – HOLEIN1
- Spawn Comet – COMET
- Spawn Dodo – EXTINCT
- Spawn Duke O'Death – DEATHCAR
- Spawn Duster – FLYSPRAY
- Spawn Kraken – BUBBLES
- Spawn Mallard – BARNSTORM
- Spawn Stretch – VINEWOOD
- Spawn PCJ-600 – ROCKET
- Spawn Rapid GT – RAPIDGT
- Spawn Sanchez – OFFROAD
- Spawn Trashmaster – TRASHED
2) GTA 5 cheat codes PC: Combat/Weapons-related
- Get Weapons – TOOLUP
- Explosive Melee Attacks - HOTHANDS
- Flaming Bullets – INCENDIARY
- Slow Motion Aim – DEADEYE
- Explosive Ammo Rounds – HIGHEX
3) GTA 5 cheat codes PC: Miscellaneous
- Super Jump – HOPTOIT
- Change Weather – MAKEITRAIN
- Moon Gravity – FLOATER
- Drunk Mode – LIQUOR
- Fast Run – CATCHME
- Fast Swim – GOTGILLS
- Max Health & Armor – TURTLE
- Raise Wanted Level +1 – FUGITIVE
- Lower Wanted Level -1 – LAWYERUP
- Invincibility – PAINKILLER
- Recharge Special Ability - POWERUP
- Skyfall – SKYFALL
- Parachute – SKYDIVE
- Slippery Car Tires – SNOWDAY
- Slow Motion – SLOWMO
All of the aforementioned GTA 5 PC cheats also work on the previous version of the game, now called GTA 5 Legacy Edition. However, it is recommended to save the game first before using any of these cheat codes. Also, do note that there are no money cheat codes available in the game.
