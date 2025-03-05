GTA 5 cheat codes (PC Enhanced Edition)

PC gamers may now need the GTA 5 cheat codes more than ever. Rockstar Games just released the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition for PC on March 4, 2025. While the new version does introduce a lot of new in-game features, the open world of Los Santos can get chaotic at times. Even certain missions could prove to be a massive challenge if you don't have the proper equipment or weapons.

This is why it is important to know all of the GTA 5 PC cheats that work on the Enhanced Edition of the game. These cheat codes for GTA 5 not only help players spawn different vehicles but also refill their health and armor in an instant.

This article shares all of the GTA 5 cheat codes that work on the Enhanced Edition for PC.

Note: The GTA 5 PC cheats only work in the story mode and have no effect in the online multiplayer.

GTA 5 cheat codes: All PC cheats for Enhanced Edition

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

These GTA 5 PC cheat codes can be activated by typing the following words on the keyboard:

1) GTA 5 cheat codes PC: Spawn cars/vehicles

Spawn BMX – BANDIT

– BANDIT Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper – BUZZOFF

– BUZZOFF Spawn Caddy – HOLEIN1

– HOLEIN1 Spawn Comet – COMET

– COMET Spawn Dodo – EXTINCT

– EXTINCT Spawn Duke O'Death – DEATHCAR

– DEATHCAR Spawn Duster – FLYSPRAY

– FLYSPRAY Spawn Kraken – BUBBLES

– BUBBLES Spawn Mallard – BARNSTORM

– BARNSTORM Spawn Stretch – VINEWOOD

– VINEWOOD Spawn PCJ-600 – ROCKET

– ROCKET Spawn Rapid GT – RAPIDGT

– RAPIDGT Spawn Sanchez – OFFROAD

– OFFROAD Spawn Trashmaster – TRASHED

2) GTA 5 cheat codes PC: Combat/Weapons-related

Get Weapons – TOOLUP

– TOOLUP Explosive Melee Attacks - HOTHANDS

- HOTHANDS Flaming Bullets – INCENDIARY

– INCENDIARY Slow Motion Aim – DEADEYE

– DEADEYE Explosive Ammo Rounds – HIGHEX

3) GTA 5 cheat codes PC: Miscellaneous

Super Jump – HOPTOIT

– HOPTOIT Change Weather – MAKEITRAIN

– MAKEITRAIN Moon Gravity – FLOATER

– FLOATER Drunk Mode – LIQUOR

– LIQUOR Fast Run – CATCHME

– CATCHME Fast Swim – GOTGILLS

– GOTGILLS Max Health & Armor – TURTLE

– TURTLE Raise Wanted Level +1 – FUGITIVE

– FUGITIVE Lower Wanted Level -1 – LAWYERUP

– LAWYERUP Invincibility – PAINKILLER

– PAINKILLER Recharge Special Ability - POWERUP

- POWERUP Skyfall – SKYFALL

– SKYFALL Parachute – SKYDIVE

– SKYDIVE Slippery Car Tires – SNOWDAY

– SNOWDAY Slow Motion – SLOWMO

All of the aforementioned GTA 5 PC cheats also work on the previous version of the game, now called GTA 5 Legacy Edition. However, it is recommended to save the game first before using any of these cheat codes. Also, do note that there are no money cheat codes available in the game.

Keep following Sportskeeda and stay up-to-date with the world of Grand Theft Auto.

