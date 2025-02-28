What is GTA 5 Enhanced Edition (PC version)?

The GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC is currently trending on the internet, leaving many in the gaming community confused about what it actually is. Rockstar Games released an Enhanced Edition in 2014 for last-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One) and PC. So, it’s understandable seeing the word “Enhanced” attached to the newer version again could be confusing.

Ad

Simply put, GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is the new PC version: a complete package. This article covers everything important you must know about it.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition (PC version): Everything to know

On February 20, 2025, Rockstar Games announced the new Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition for PC. Regardless of the name, it is the same as Expanded & Enhanced Edition, which is currently available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers. Here are a few things you should know if you’re looking to get it:

Ad

Trending

1) GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC: Major features

A promotional picture of the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition for PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 edition made especially for PC gamers. It will have all the new features that current-gen console players have been enjoying for quite a while. From HSW upgrades to brand-new cars, there are plenty of things added in this new edition.

Ad

Here’s a list of all major features that PC gamers will get to enjoy with the Enhanced Edition:

Five new cars

Hao’s Special Works (HSW)

HSW upgrades

HSW vehicles

HSW-exclusive events

Career Progress

Ambient Animals

Wildlife Photography Challenge

Plus Membership

Career Builder

2) GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC: Technical improvements

Another promotional picture of the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from adding new content, the upcoming Enhanced Edition for PC will also have many technical improvements over the current PC version (now called the Legacy Edition):

Ad

Ray-tracing features, including ambient occlusion, global illumination, ray-traced shadows, and more

Support for AMD FSR3 and FSR1

Support for NVIDIA DLSS 3

Faster loading times than before (using SSD and DirectStorage –supported devices and configurations)

Higher resolutions

Higher aspect ratios

Higher framerates

DualSense controller support

Enhanced audio

Support for Dolby Atmos

Players are suggested to check the recommended specifications to know if their PC supports the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced version.

3) GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC: Release date

A promotional picture of the Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition will be released on March 4, 2025. Those who already own a copy of the game on PC can upgrade to the newer version for free. They can pre-load the data already to be prepared for the release.

Ad

Final verdict

Considering that it is a free upgrade for existing game owners, PC gamers must try the new version. However, if they don’t want to upgrade, the existing version (Legacy) will continue to be supported by Rockstar Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback