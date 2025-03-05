  • home icon
  • GTA
  • What is Hao's Special Works (HSW) in GTA 5 Enhanced? (PC)

What is Hao's Special Works (HSW) in GTA 5 Enhanced? (PC)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 05, 2025 17:31 GMT
What is Hao
A brief about the Hao's Special Works (HSW) in GTA 5 Enhanced (PC) (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hao’s Special Works (HSW) is one of the many new additions to the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC. On March 4, 2025, Rockstar Games released the newer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC users, allowing them to access all of the content that was previously exclusive to only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers. While hardcore gamers already know about the new content, some may need assistance in figuring out the HSW.

Ad

Simply put, Hao’s Special Works (HSW) is a brand-new vehicle customization shop in GTA 5 Enhanced on PC. This article further shares all there is to know about it.

Hao’s Special Works (HSW) in GTA 5 Enhanced PC: A way to boost vehicle’s top speed

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Hao’s Special Works or HSW has been a highlight for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, and the same can now be said for the GTA 5 Enhanced PC version. As the name suggests, it is run by Hao, a character that appears in the story mode during street races.

In the lore of Grand Theft Auto Online, Hao has now established his own customization shop in Los Santos, replacing the standard mod shop available on the Legacy version. With the help of Hao, players can boost the performance of select cars and vehicles.

Ad

In simpler terms, if a car has a top speed of 113.5 mph, Hao can upgrade its top speed to 139.25 mph. This makes the HSW upgrades cars, or HSW cars, some of the fastest ones in the game.

How to get HSW in GTA 5 Enhanced?

youtube-cover
Ad

Before being able to access the HSW tuning shop, one must first complete a specific time trial. Once inside a multiplayer lobby, players must visit the Hao's Garage (marked on the map), and enter the yellow coronona. This will initiatie a small cutscene and begin the time trial.

Completing the time trial will unlock the HSW tuning shop for players. Here’s how to get to it:

  1. Open the map.
  2. Look for the LS Car Meet sign.
  3. Set a waypoint for the location.
  4. Go to the destination.
  5. Enter the property.
  6. Hao and his HSW shop can be found at the same place where a standard mod shop used to be.
Ad

Keep in mind that only select vehicles are compatible with the HSW upgrades. Here is a complete list of HSW automobiles in the GTA 5 Enhanced on PC:

  1. Karin S95
  2. Pfister Astron Custom
  3. Coil Cyclone II
  4. Imponte Arbiter GT
  5. Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
  6. Grotti Turismo Classic
  7. Übermacht Sentinel XS
  8. Bravado Banshee
  9. Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
  10. Principe Deveste Eight
  11. Grotti Brioso R/A
  12. Benefactor Stirling GT
  13. Declasse Vigero ZX
  14. Överflöd Entity MT
  15. Weeny Issi Rally
  16. Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
  17. Maibatsu MonstroCiti
  18. Bravado Buffalo EVX
  19. Penaud La Coureuse
  20. Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
  21. Karin Vivanite
  22. Übermacht Niobe
  23. Annis Euros X32
  24. Bravado Banshee GTS
  25. Vapid Firebolt ASP
Ad

GTA 5 Enhanced PC players can also enjoy features like ray-tracing.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी