What is Hao's Special Works (HSW) in GTA 5 Enhanced? (PC)

The Hao’s Special Works (HSW) is one of the many new additions to the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC. On March 4, 2025, Rockstar Games released the newer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC users, allowing them to access all of the content that was previously exclusive to only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers. While hardcore gamers already know about the new content, some may need assistance in figuring out the HSW.

Ad

Simply put, Hao’s Special Works (HSW) is a brand-new vehicle customization shop in GTA 5 Enhanced on PC. This article further shares all there is to know about it.

Hao’s Special Works (HSW) in GTA 5 Enhanced PC: A way to boost vehicle’s top speed

Ad

Trending

The Hao’s Special Works or HSW has been a highlight for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, and the same can now be said for the GTA 5 Enhanced PC version. As the name suggests, it is run by Hao, a character that appears in the story mode during street races.

In the lore of Grand Theft Auto Online, Hao has now established his own customization shop in Los Santos, replacing the standard mod shop available on the Legacy version. With the help of Hao, players can boost the performance of select cars and vehicles.

Ad

In simpler terms, if a car has a top speed of 113.5 mph, Hao can upgrade its top speed to 139.25 mph. This makes the HSW upgrades cars, or HSW cars, some of the fastest ones in the game.

How to get HSW in GTA 5 Enhanced?

Ad

Before being able to access the HSW tuning shop, one must first complete a specific time trial. Once inside a multiplayer lobby, players must visit the Hao's Garage (marked on the map), and enter the yellow coronona. This will initiatie a small cutscene and begin the time trial.

Completing the time trial will unlock the HSW tuning shop for players. Here’s how to get to it:

Open the map. Look for the LS Car Meet sign. Set a waypoint for the location. Go to the destination. Enter the property. Hao and his HSW shop can be found at the same place where a standard mod shop used to be.

Ad

Keep in mind that only select vehicles are compatible with the HSW upgrades. Here is a complete list of HSW automobiles in the GTA 5 Enhanced on PC:

Karin S95 Pfister Astron Custom Coil Cyclone II Imponte Arbiter GT Pegassi Weaponized Ignus Grotti Turismo Classic Übermacht Sentinel XS Bravado Banshee Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Principe Deveste Eight Grotti Brioso R/A Benefactor Stirling GT Declasse Vigero ZX Överflöd Entity MT Weeny Issi Rally Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT Maibatsu MonstroCiti Bravado Buffalo EVX Penaud La Coureuse Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible Karin Vivanite Übermacht Niobe Annis Euros X32 Bravado Banshee GTS Vapid Firebolt ASP

Ad

GTA 5 Enhanced PC players can also enjoy features like ray-tracing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback