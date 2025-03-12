How to get a free Karin S95 car in GTA 5 Enhanced (PC)

Rockstar Games recently released the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC, which contains all features that were previously available only for gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. From new vehicles to graphical enhancements, there’s a lot to try out. Existing PC game owners can upgrade to the newer version for free, and it offers you the chance to get a free Karin S95 car.

This article will help you get the ride in GTA 5 Enhanced on PC.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis.

GTA 5 Enhanced: How to claim the free Karin S95 sports car

One of the major features of the new Enhanced version is the addition of GTA 5 HSW cars. The HSW (Hao’s Special Works) is a vehicle tuning and customization shop, that allows you to significantly boost the performance of select rides, one of which is the Karin S95, a two-seater sports car that can be acquired for free.

Here’s how to get the free Karin S95 in GTA 5 Enhanced’s multiplayer:

Open the map. Look for an H icon for Hao. Set the waypoint. Reach the destination. Enter the yellow corona.

This will trigger a small cutscene, after which you must complete a time trial event in an HSW vehicle. Doing so will earn you the Karin S95 for free. Rockstar recently released a GTA 5 Enhanced update that fixed a bug in which some players were unable to acquire it at no cost.

Those who haven’t upgraded to the Enhanced version can still do so and claim the free car by following the aforementioned steps. However, one may wonder if it is really worth getting in 2025. Let’s take a quick look at the vehicle to help you decide.

Everything important to know about Karin S95 in GTA 5 Enhanced

The S95 is a sports car that closely resembles the real-life 1st-generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S. Judging by its design, it has seemingly taken some inspiration from the following vehicles:

2009 Toyota FT-86

2011 Toyota FT-86 II

2nd-generation Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ (ZN8/ZD8)

Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB)

1st-generation Subaru WRX (VA)

In terms of performance, the Karin S95 has a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) that can be boosted to 156.50 mph (251.86 km/h) by installing HSW upgrades. It can also complete a lap in just 0:59.559, making it one of the fastest land vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

Overall, it’s a decent car, and we recommend not missing out on the opportunity to claim it for free.

