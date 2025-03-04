List of all new missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update

  • home icon
By Mridul Dutta
Modified Mar 04, 2025 11:20 GMT
GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update
New missions have been added with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update on March 4, 2025, and added six new missions. These missions are available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions of the multiplayer game. They are a part of the McKenzie Field Import Export business and can be played both solo or in a group.

However, there are a few prerequisites to unlock the missions. This article explains more.

Rockstar Games adds six new missions as part of the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update

youtube-cover
The six new missions released as part of the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update are as follows:

  1. Up and Running
  2. Setup: Mogul
  3. Setup: Intel
  4. Setup: Iron Mule
  5. Setup: Ammunition
  6. The Titan Job

To unlock these missions after the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, you must first buy the McKenzie Field Hangar from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for a fixed price of $1,475,000. Upon purchasing it, visit the location to go through the one-time-only cutscene.

Oscar Guzman will introduce you to his gunrunning business and give you a brief tour of the new property, including the office.

Next, register as a Boss (CEO or MC Club President) and access the laptop inside the office. Select the ‘Oscar Guzman Flies Again’ option from the Interaction Menu to access the missions.

Keep in mind that first-time players will only get access to the Up and Running mission. Others will unlock as you gradually progress through the storyline.

These are action-packed missions that you will have to play both on land and in the air. The GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update adds new life to the Agents of Sabotage DLC, and fans seem to be loving it.

