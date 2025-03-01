GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy is a comparison that has kicked off in the Grand Theft Auto community recently. For those wondering what these two terms mean, Enhanced is an upcoming version of this Rockstar Games title on PC, whereas Legacy is its standard version that has existed on the platform so far. Both of them are worth playing, but one is better than the other.

With only a couple of days left in the Enhanced version's release from the time of writing, some may need a bit of assistance in figuring out which is the superior version. So, here is GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy: which is the best and why.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy: Which is the best version of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC?

GTA 5 Legacy vs Enhanced: A promotional still of the upcoming version (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Legacy is the original PC port of the title that came out in 2015. It includes the base game (story mode) and its incredibly popular multiplayer — GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is a new version of the title on PC that will release on March 4, 2025. It includes story mode, multiplayer, and everything else from the Legacy version, along with some technical enhancements and extra features.

For example, GTA 5 Enhanced has improved graphics options like ambient occlusion, global illumination, ray traced shadows, AMD FSR1, FS3, and Nvidia DLSS 3 support, faster loading times, supports higher resolution and framerate, and enhanced audio.

GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy: Technical enhancements in the new version (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of features, GTA 5 Online Enhanced has HSW performance upgrades, five exclusive cars, Career Builder, Career Progress, as well as ambient animals, to name a few. Players will even get access to the GTA+ subscription service on PC with the Enhanced version, that was only limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports of the title so far.

All of this extra content and technical features give the Enhanced version a serious edge in the GTA 5 Legacy vs Enhanced debate.

GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy: Final verdict

GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy: Another promotional still of the upcoming version (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Enhanced can be considered the best version of the game on PC. This is because it offers everything that the Legacy version does, but with a bunch of additional features, and technical improvements.

It is worth noting that current owners of Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy can upgrade to the Enhanced version for free when it releases on March 4, 2025. It is also possible to pre-load GTA 5 Enhanced on platforms like Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam.

