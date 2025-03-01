What is GTA 5 Legacy Edition? All you need to know

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding GTA 5 Legacy Edition. Fans may see this name trending on the internet, and some may even see the GTA 5 Legacy icon when they launch Rockstar Games Launcher. While there’s a new version of Grand Theft Auto 5 coming out for PC, it’s not called the Legacy Edition.

This raises the question of what exactly is a GTA 5 Legacy Edition. Simply put, the Legacy Edition is the same as the current version of the game, just with a different name. This article further shares a brief explanation of the same.

GTA 5 Legacy Edition on PC: It is the same as a PS4 or Xbox One version

A promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

On February 20, 2025, Rockstar Games officially announced that a new version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC, the GTA 5 Enhanced, will be released on March 4, 2025. To everyone’s surprise, the developers have made it a free upgrade for those who already own a copy of the current version of the game.

By giving players an option to upgrade rather than forcing them, the developers are committed to providing support for both versions moving forward. However, aiming to make things less confusing, they silently changed the name of the current version of the game. It is now called GTA 5 Legacy Edition.

In other terms, the GTA 5 Legacy Edition will remain equivalent to that of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. On the other hand, the Enhanced version will have all the features available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S series.

Those who own the Legacy Edition of GTA 5 now have the option to pre-load the free upgrade on their PCs. However, one should note the following system requirements that must be met for running the Enhanced version:

Sound Card & Audio: 100% DirectX 10

100% DirectX 10 Graphics : 4GB VRAM-NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630/4GB VRAM-AMD Radeon RX 6400

: 4GB VRAM-NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630/4GB VRAM-AMD Radeon RX 6400 Storage: 105GB, SSD required

105GB, SSD required Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Processor : Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590

: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590 Operating System: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Rockstar has also provided the recommended specifications to take full advantage of the new version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Another promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, as the GTA 5 Legacy Edition will remain supported by the developers, players will continue to receive new multiplayer content like the upcoming Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC content. It will also be released on March 4, 2025, on all currently supported platforms.

