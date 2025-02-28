GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has just announced the GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, scheduled to be released as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC. It features lots of new content, including new vehicles and even a brand-new business straight from the story mode. This content will be available on March 4, 2025, on all currently-supported platforms.

Ad

This article aims to share everything one must know about the GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again before its release.

GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: Everything to know

Note that the currently supported platforms for the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC include the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced edition for PC.

That said, here are some important things gamers must know:

Ad

Trending

1) GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: New stuff

A promotional picture of the GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again content (Image via Rockstar Games)

The upcoming DLC update will add the following things to the popular multiplayer title:

Ad

McKenzie Field Hangar (purchasable)

A new set of missions

New returning character – Oscar Guzman

New car – Invetero Coquette D5

New aircraft #1 - Eberhard Titan 250 D

New aircraft #2 - Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

New aircraft #3 - Western Duster 300-H

Eberhard Munitions Airstrip

All of these things will be available immediately following the DLC’s release.

2) GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: What will the story be this time?

A screenshot of Rockstar's latest newswire post describing the story (Image via Rockstar Games)

The developers at Rockstar Games provided a glimpse of the upcoming content by describing it in the website's latest newswire post of February 28, 2025. According to them, players will be able to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar and work with Oscar Guzman. This will be an “arms trafficking business” they will run across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Ad

Players should note that Oscar Guzman was last seen in the game’s story mode where he and Trevor Philips worked together. However, as per Rockstar, that is now a thing of the past. Instead, he is now offering players a scheme to get rich.

Additionally, the Eberhard Munitions Airstrip could be a hindrance in running the business successfully. This sums up the entire story of the upcoming DLC content.

3) GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: Plus members get additional bonuses

Ad

A promotional picture of the upcoming bonuses for Plus members (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from adding new content to the game, the DLC content update will also bring back a set of Plus benefits once available in the past. This includes a free Principe Deveste Eight supercar, along with other cosmetic items.

Ad

These extra bonuses are a way to celebrate the debut of Plus membership for GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, which will also be released on March 4, 2025.

Final verdict

As there’s still some time left for Grand Theft Auto 6’s release, this new content for the 11-year-old game is a good move to keep the player base invested.

Also Check: GTA Online LS Tags

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback