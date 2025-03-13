List of all Arms Trafficking missions in GTA 5 Online

The Arms Trafficking in GTA 5 Online is a series of new free-mode missions recently added to the game. Like in the story mode, these missions are directly connected to McKenzie Field Hangar. Till March 19, 2025, players can earn double cash and RP by completing these missions, making them a must-do activity in Los Santos this week.

Ad

Not only do players earn extra money via these missions but also unlock trade prices of new aircraft like the Duster 300-H and Ratel off-road car.

This article aims to guide players on how to access the Arms Trafficking missions in GTA 5 Online and how many are there.

How to start Arms Trafficking missions in GTA 5 Online

Ad

Trending

To access the GTA 5 Online Arms Trafficking missions, first buy the McKenzie Field Hangar. While many may have already bought it by now, here’s how to do it in case you haven’t:

Open the in-game internet via smartphone or laptop Go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures Select McKenzie Hangar from the top right filters Click on the blue icon Buy the McKenzie Field Hangar

After purchasing the property, complete the Up and Running mission as a leader to access these missions.

Ad

List of all GTA 5 Online Arms Trafficking missions one should know about

The Oscar Guzman Flies Again update has added four Arms Trafficking missions in GTA 5 Online so far, which are as follows:

Ad

1) Steal the weapons:

Go to a location, steal the DH-7 Iron Mule aircraft, hook onto the weapons, and deliver them to the McKenzie Field Hangar.

2) Destroy the rival shipments:

Visit certain locations in a DUNE FAV and destroy the gun shipments in any order. Here are some of the possible areas that one may have to visit:

Sandy Shores and Grapeseed

Banning, Rancho, Chamberlain Hills, Pillbox Hills, and Vespucci Canals

North Chumash, Paleto Forest, Paleto Bay, Procopio Truck Stop, and San Chianski Mountain Range.

Downtown, Hawick, Downtown Vinewood, and Vinewood Hills

Cypress Flats, El Burro Heights, and La Mesa

Ad

3) Deliver the weapons

Go to the drop zone in a Ratel, eliminate enemies, steal the Flare Gun, and use it to signal the smuggler plane. When the aircraft arrives, collect the weapons, deliver them to the buyers, and leave the area.

4) Steal the Duster 300-H

Disrupt an arms deal, steal the new Duster 300-H aircraft, and sell their cargo to the buyers.

All of the aforementioned Arms Trafficking missions are eligible for the 2x bonuses till March 19, 2025.

Ad

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback