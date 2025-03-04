Western Duster 300-H in GTA 5 Online: Price, performance, and more

The Western Duster 300-H is one of the brand-new additions to the ever-growing catalog of GTA 5 Online vehicles. Rockstar Games introduced this aircraft as part of the latest Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC update. As the theme of the content revolves around Hangars, its inclusion makes sense. However, one may want to know more about it before purchasing it.

That said, this article covers everything to know about the Western Duster 300-H in GTA 5 Online.

Note: The article will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

Western Duster 300-H in GTA 5 Online: Everything to know

The GTA Online Duster 300-H made its debut in Los Santos on March 4, 2025, as part of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content. Before purchasing it, here are a few things one must know about the aircraft:

1) Western Duster 300-H in GTA 5 Online: Design

The Duster 300-H (or 300H) is an attack plane, and its design seems to be inspired by the real-life Air Tractor AT-802 agricultural aircraft. However, its cockpit design bears a resemblance to the Piper PA-36 Pawnee Brave. This makes its appearance significantly different from the standard Duster available in the game.

Additionally, the in-game files disclosed some of the available colors for the attack plane:

Primary/Secondary:

Hunter Green (Classic)

Util Red (Utility))

Util Blue (Utility)

Metallic Taxi Yellow (Metallic)

Pearlescent:

Metallic Black Steel (Metallic)

Metallic Candy Red (Metallic)

Metallic Shadow Silver (Metallic)

2) Western Duster 300-H in GTA 5 Online: Performance

The GTA 5 Duster 300-H is decent in terms of performance. As per the in-game files, the aircraft is capable of going to a top speed of 155.22 mph (249.80 km/h). However, the actual performance feels much faster than that when flying it in Los Santos.

3) Western Duster 300-H: Price

Rockstar Games has priced the Duster 300-H for $1,020,000. Players can buy the aircraft from Elitás Travel. However, those who want to save money can unlock its trade price of $1,020,000.

All one has to do is deliver the weapons in the aircraft as part of the new Arms Trafficking business.

Final Verdict:

It’s 2025, and the fact that Rockstar Games is still adding new aircraft to the game is appreciated. While there’s still some time left for Grand Theft Auto 6, players should definitely try the aircraft and the new McKenzie Field Hangar.

