Invetero Coquette D5 in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Invetero Coquette D5 is the newest addition to GTA 5 Online's extensive vehicle lineup. It is a brand-new two-door sports car that has made its debut as part of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again drip-feed content. Not only did it increase the total number of vehicles available for players, but it also carried on the legacy of the name Coquette.
For those who like to try new things, this article covers everything there is to know about the Invetero Coquette D5 in GTA 5 Online. Notably, this sports car is fully compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer.
Note: This article will be updated as soon as new information is available about the vehicle.
Invetero Coquette D5 in GTA 5 Online: Everything you should know
As of March 4, 2025, the Invetero Coquette D5 is now purchasable in the game. Here are a few things one should know before buying it:
1) Invetero Coquette D5: Design
Like other Coquette vehicles in GTA 5 Online, the Coquette D5 is based on a Chevrolet. For this model, Rockstar Games has seemingly taken inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette (C6). Looking closely, it also seems that some design cues have been taken from the following:
- Honda NSX (NA2) – Headlights
- Nissan GT-R – Tail lights
Furthermore, there are some liveries available for the ride that highly resemble the look of some real-world automobiles:
- Black Strips/White Strips - GT1 Championship Edition Corvette C6
- Stoplight Racer Graphics - Corvette Grand Sport models
- Xero Racing - Corvette C6.R GT2 Le Mans
Interestingly, there’s also a livery called Bounty Hunter Detailing that makes the vehicle resemble the Federal Cruiser in Need for Speed Most Wanted.
Also Check: Titan 250 D
2) Invetero Coquette D5: Performance
As the vehicle was recently released, the exact performance metrics are currently unavailable. The in-game files reveal that the Coquette D5 possesses a top speed of 103.92 mph (167.25 km/h). However, driving it on the streets of Los Santos, its actual performance seems to be much higher than that.
The exact top speed and lap timings will be updated here as soon as they are analyzed.
3) Invetero Coquette D5: Price
3) Invetero Coquette D5: Price
Rockstar has priced the new sports car decently, making it available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport at $1,730,000.
Final Verdict:
Final Verdict:
For those who love the Chevrolet Corvette or sports cars in general, the new Coquette D5 is a great choice. It can help complete certain missions as well as win certain races in the game.
