GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update has added four new vehicles to the multiplayer game. These include three new aircraft and a car. Rockstar Games teased these vehicles with a Newswire on February 28, 2025, and they are now available for all players to acquire in the game.

Ad

Rockstar Games adds four new vehicles with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Along with all the new things added as part of the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, you can find the following four vehicles:

Western Company Duster 300-H

The new Duster 300-H in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Company Duster 300-H is a weaponized plane with a sleek new look. You can purchase it from the in-game Elitás Travel website after the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. While its base price is $1,020,000, you can also get it at a discounted rate of $765,000.

Ad

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

The new DH-7 Iron Mule in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule is a large-size helicopter that will cost you $2,345,000 (base price), with its trade price being $1,758,750. To buy it, go to the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online.

Ad

Eberhard Titan 250 D

The new Titan 250 D in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Eberhard Titan 250 D is an upgraded version of the regular Titan and comes with weapons and armor protection. You can buy it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a base price of $4,870,000 and a trade price of $3,652,500.

Ad

Invetero Coquette D5

The new Coquette D5 in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Invetero Coquette D5 is a new sports car that can carry up to two players in GTA Online. You can acquire it from Legendary Motorsport for a fixed price of $1,730,000.

Ad

To drive these vehicles, you must first download and install the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback