When will GTA 5 Enhanced come out on PC?

Rockstar Games has scheduled the release of the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC for March 4, 2025. Grand Theft Auto fans have been anticipating the event for weeks, and the wait is about to end. According to the Grand Theft Auto V Steam page, the developer should release the game at around 12 pm GMT.

However, this is just an estimated period, and the actual release time for the GTA 5 Enhanced version may vary.

The GTA 5 Enhanced version is coming to PC on March 4, 2025

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the exact release time, Grand Theft Auto fans from other regions can refer to the following estimated times:

7 am EST

5:30 pm IST

However, note that your PC hardware must meet the requirements for the GTA 5 Enhanced version update. You may refer to the following list of specifications to determine whether your system is compatible:

Minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX - 9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 (4 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4 GB VRAM)

Storage: 105 GB, SSD required

Sound card and audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB Dual-channel configuration RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8 GB VRAM)

Storage: 105 GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive

Sound card and audio: Windows spatial sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience.

If your PC has lower hardware specifications than that provided above, we suggest not waiting for the GTA 5 Enhanced version, as your game will continue to run on the GTA 5 Legacy version.

However, you will still be able to enjoy the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update, which is also scheduled to be released today, March 4, 2025. Both the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and Legacy versions will run the same gameplay, except for a few quality-of-life changes in the newer iteration.

If your PC is eligible, you should be able to pre-load the GTA 5 Enhanced version on Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher right away. However, players on Epic Games will have to wait for the official release time to get the new version.

