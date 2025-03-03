5 things not to expect from GTA Online Enhanced on PC

The Grand Theft Auto community is eagerly looking forward to the GTA Online Enhanced version on PC, which will be released on March 4, 2025. Rockstar Games has announced a few new changes that PC players will be able to enjoy after installing the free update. However, the community should adjust its expectations regarding the upcoming version of the game.

This article lists five things that you should not expect from the GTA Online Enhanced version on PC.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 things that won’t be a part of the GTA Online Enhanced update for PC

1) Crossplay feature

Rockstar Games is very conservative about its online multiplayer features (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the upcoming update will make the PC gameplay the same as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, crossplay with the console players is not an option. Rockstar Games has not enabled crossplay and allows multiplayer only between the same platforms and game versions.

Even GTA 5 Legacy Edition players will not be able to play with the GTA Online Enhanced version players.

2) Cross-platform migration

While Rockstar Games is currently allowing players to migrate old GTA 5 PC save files to the Enhanced version, you cannot do it across different gaming platforms. You get a one-time migration option from the Legacy version to the GTA Online Enhanced version on PC.

According to Rockstar Games, once you use this option, you cannot revert the decision or go back to the old version.

3) New map expansion

The GTA Online Enhanced version on PC will not bring any new map expansions. You will get the same sandbox world of the State of San Andreas, the Island of Cayo Perico, and the State of North Yankton. Rockstar Games keeps the map the same across all gaming platforms.

However, it is worth noting that you will get some internal expansions in the new version. They include:

Access to Hao’s Special Works workshop inside the Los Santos Car Meet.

Access to The Vinewood Club car garage.in Pillbox Hill.

To access the car garage, Enhanced version players will also need an active GTA Plus membership.

4) Teasers for Grand Theft Auto 6

Expand Tweet

Along with the GTA Online Enhanced version for PC, Rockstar Games will also release a new update for the multiplayer game. As a result, some fans are anticipating a GTA 6 teaser from the developer. However, this may not be the case, at least for the time being.

So far, all the Grand Theft Auto 6 announcements were standalone, and the same can be expected for future disclosures as well. The studio has been radio silent regarding the game for over a year, and expecting something new with another update is a pipe dream.

5) No major gameplay changes

The Grand Theft Auto Online experience will be more or less the same as before (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the GTA Online Enhanced PC update will bring some new changes, the overall gameplay experience will be the same as other game versions. Some of the notable new additions include:

New improved visuals.

Handful of new cars and customizations.

GTA Plus membership.

The Vinewood Club garage.

Career Progress menu.

Except for these, there will be no significant differences between the GTA 5 legacy and Enhanced versions on PC. You will get the same updates and missions as other players.

