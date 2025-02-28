5 big differences between GTA 5 Legacy and Enhanced editions (PC)

GTA 5 Enhanced edition's PC release is on the horizon, and Rockstar Games has already allowed select players to pre-load the game. It is supposed to be the game's definitive edition for PC players, as the community will eventually move to Grand Theft Auto 6. Nonetheless, the studio announced some changes and improvements that will differentiate the Legacy edition from the Enhanced edition.

This article lists five notable changes that the GTA 5 PC Enhanced edition will have compared to the Legacy edition.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 notable differences you will see between the GTA 5 Legacy and Enhanced editions on PC

1) Improved graphics

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced edition will be more visually pleasing (Image via Rockstar Games)

The very first difference you will notice is that the GTA 5 Enhanced edition will have better graphics than the PC Legacy version. The visuals of the new version will be better and can be expected to resemble the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

The game will support higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and frame rates. The NPCs, traffic, and flora and fauna of the open world will also be improved. For example, the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions render better-quality grass and flowers in barren areas.

2) Technical improvements

Rockstar Games also announced a handful of technical improvements that the GTA 5 Enhanced update will have. Most of these improvements are GPU related. They are as follows:

Ambient occlusion

Global illumination

Ray-traced shadows and reflections

Support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3 and NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Faster loading using SSD and DirectStorage.

These features are currently missing from the Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy edition. As a result, most PC players resort to using mods to create the effects. Nonetheless, it will be great to have them natively in the game.

3) New vehicles and customizations

If you upgrade GTA 5 Online on PC to the Enhanced edition, you will get to drive a new fleet of vehicles equipped with Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades. These vehicles are faster and better than most others in the Legacy edition. The official Newswire announced the inclusion of the following new vehicles:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

Karin S95 (Sports)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

Additionally, you will get to upgrade some older cars with HSW Performance Upgrades. While these cars are already available in the Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy edition, they lack the upgrades and customizations.

4) Inclusion of GTA Plus

Players will also be able to subscribe to the GTA Plus membership in the game's new version. While you can already pre-load the GTA 5 Online Enhanced edition, the subscription service will be launched later.

In general, the membership gives you the following features over the Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy version:

Access to The Vinewood Club vehicle garage.

In-game cash of $500,000.

Increased monetary values on Shark Card purchases.

One free vehicle every month.

Free access to older video game titles from Rockstar Games.

It is worth noting that The Vinewood Club is an enhanced version-exclusive property that can only be unlocked with the GTA Plus membership.

5) Support for advanced hardware

Grand Theft Auto 5 players will be able to enjoy advanced hardware features natively (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Enhanced edition will have the two notable advanced hardware support natively that are missing from the Legacy edition:

PlayStation 5’s DualSense Controller support, with adaptive triggers.

Dolby Atmos audio support with improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, and music.

If you have these hardware components, you will surely notice a difference between the game's Legacy and Enhanced editions.

